Coronavirus spreading in Iran, Bahrain locks down schools, Tokyo Olympics may be cancelled
Iran’s Health Ministry says the number of reported deaths linked to a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in the country has increased by four to 19.
Ministry spokesman Kianush Dschahanpurat said on February 26 that a total of 139 people — an increase of 44 from the previous day — have tested positive for the virus in various parts of the country.
Jahanpour urged Iranians to avoid “nonessential travel,” particularly to hard-hit areas of Iran.
He said 15 of the new COVID-19 cases surfaced in Qom Province; nine in Gilan; four in Tehran; three in Khuzestan; two each in Sistan and Baluchistan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars; and one each in Markazi, Kermanshah, Ardebil, Mazandaran, Lorestan, Semnan, and Hormozgan.
Meanwhile, President Hassan Rohani acknowledged that it may take “one, two, or three weeks” to get control of the virus in Iran, which has posted the highest death toll from the virus outside of China.
There was no plan to quarantine any district or city, Rohani said, according to a transcript posted on the Iranian presidency’s website.
He also said that the issue “must not be turned into a weapon for our enemies to halt work and production in our country,” a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded that Iranian officials “tell the truth” about the outbreak, amid speculation that Tehran is underreporting its extent.
In a statement on February 26, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) accused Iran’s authorities of obstructing journalists trying to cover the epidemic in the country.
Journalists have been protesting on social media against the censorship, lies, and incompetence of the officials in charge, the Paris-based media freedom watchdog said.
Meanwhile, the head of the Iranian police force’s cyberunit said 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of the coronavirus had been arrested.
Vahid Majid said 118 Internet users were “talked to and let go” after receiving warnings, according to semiofficial news agency ISNA.
The coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing over 2,700 deaths, mainly in mainland China, where the virus emerged late last year.
In the rest of the world, there have been more than 40 deaths and over 2,700 cases.
Iran has been linked to most of the over 200 confirmed cases of the virus now spread across the Middle East.
Kuwait’s Health Ministry said on February 26 that seven new cases have been diagnosed in the Persian Gulf nation among people who recently visited Iran.
Many countries in and outside the region have imposed restrictions on travel to and from Iran in an effort to curtail the disease’s spread.
Kazakhstan, which has registered no cases of the coronavirus, on February 26 said it planned to suspend flights to and from Iran from March 1.
And Russia’s consumer-protection agency, Rospotrebnadzor, advised citizens not to travel to Iran and two other hot spots – Italy and South Korea — “until the epidemiological situation stabilized.”
If the virus isn’t brought under control in the next three months, the IOC may cancel the Olympic Games in Tokyo scheduled for the end of July. Meanwhile, the American CDC is warning Americans to prepare:
“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, head of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” she added. “Disruption to everyday life might be severe.”
Americans need to be prepared for schools and workplaces closing, and even elective medical procedures getting delayed, as the US healthcare system ramps up efforts to contain and control the spread of the virus in the coming weeks.
The CDC is operating “as if we are going to see community spread in the near term,” Messonnier said. So far, the CDC has tested a total of 426 people and found 14 cases of COVID-19, twelve of which were travelers returning from China, and two were direct transmissions.
The US government is implementing an “aggressive containment strategy” and instituting extensive travel advisories, but this will get more difficult as the virus spreads in countries beyond China.
Messonnier explained that COVID-19 has fulfilled two out of three criteria to become considered a pandemic — causing illness that has resulted in death and sustained direct transmission — and is “moving closer” to the third, worldwide spread.
With any hope, the signs of a slow-down in new cases in China will be replicated in countries just starting to see cases. Everyone is not out of the woods yet, but it looks like the chances of runaway, exponential spread of the virus is low at this point. Until that happens, however, it’s better safe than sorry. Also, a new WHO report speculates that two thirds of cases may have gone unreported:
A new report from a WHO infectious disease modeling team based at Imperial College London is estimating about two-thirds of Covid-19 cases worldwide have gone undetected. The analysis suggests the global spread of the novel coronavirus is significantly greater than the current volume of confirmed cases.
“We are starting to see more cases reported from countries and regions outside mainland China with no known travel history or link to Wuhan City,” explains Natsuko Imai, one of the authors on the new report.
As of February 23, 2020, there are over 78,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the vast majority of which are concentrated in China. Prior studies have suggested most cases present with mild symptoms. Only a small minority of confirmed cases seem to progress into serious pneumonia-like disease, leading some researchers to suggest the virus may have spread wider than current numbers indicate.
The report concludes it is very likely a number of undetected chains of transmission have begun in many countries across the globe. Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus affirmed this growing concern during a recent WHO briefing.
While the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic may be a somewhat semantic one, based on the geographic spread of the disease, Nuzzo suggests the terminology does fundamentally affect how we deal with the virus on a local level.
“I am of the belief … that we are in the early stages of a pandemic,” said Nuzzo. “I think it’s important for us to … talk openly about whether containment of an epidemic is possible, or whether we are exacerbating pandemic spread, because my worry is we’re diverting resources from the community level.”
