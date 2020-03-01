Coronavirus spreads to Ecuador and the Republic of Ireland, both from passengers who flew commercial airlines
Saturday, February 29, 2020 by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) The coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic has now spread to 60 nations around the world and is exploding by the day, having killed the first U.S. patient earlier today in the State of Washington.
Now, reports indicate the biological weapon viral agent has found its way into Ecuador and the Republic of Ireland.
In both cases, the infected individuals first flew on commercial flights before being diagnosed.
Via The Epoch Times’ update page:
Health authorities in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus and said it was associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy.
The Northern Irish patient who contracted the virus, the first confirmed case on the island, had traveled from Italy via Dublin Airport before returning to Belfast.
About the Ecuador patient:
Ecuador has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in the Andean country, its health minister said on Saturday.
The patient is an elderly female Ecuadorean residing in Spain, Catalina Andramuño, the health minister, told reporters. The patient arrived in Ecuador on Feb. 14 on a direct flight from Madrid without showing any symptoms, but soon felt ill and went to a hospital where she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“The patient is currently in intensive care at one of the hospitals we had designated to attend to coronavirus,” Andramuño said, adding that the government was monitoring people who may have come into contact with the patient.
The coronavirus broke containment weeks ago and is now set to proliferate around the world, impacting every major city on the planet
Perhaps this point is now becoming self-evident, but the coronavirus broke containment weeks ago. There’s no question it has already infected hundreds of thousands of people across the planet and is spreading exponentially through airports, airplanes, hospitals, cruise ships, quarantine centers, military bases and other similar enclosed spaces.
Anyone who thought this was going to be contained in China is living in a dreamworld of self-delusion.
Anyone still saying, “this is no worse than the flu” is mathematically illiterate and dangerously misinformed.
The exponential spread of this deadly virus is currently on track to kill millions around the world over the next year. And it’s not slowing down one bit, especially when nations like the United States failed to test anyone for nearly a month and now focus on covering up the truth rather than urging the public to get prepared.
This is not going to be pretty.
New coronavirus solutions website coming soon, focused on prevention and immunity
We’ve already launched Pandemic.news as a hub of breaking news about the virus.
Soon we’ll be launching a new site focused on coronavirus prevention solutions that can help slow the spread of this global pandemic and potentially help save millions of lives.
Right now, the best candidates for boosting immunity across the population at large include:
– Vitamin C (high dose)
– Spirulina
– Licorice root
– Selenium
– Elderberry
– Olive leaf
– Astragalus
– Colloidal silver (nanoparticles)
While nothing is yet proven to prevent or treat the covid-19 coronavirus, many candidates are starting to emerge from reliable research covering nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and novel substances such as nanoparticle silver.
Read Pandemic.news to stay informed as we roll out more information on solutions in the days ahead.
