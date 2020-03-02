Coronavirus update: More deaths in the USA, confirmed infection in NY, nursing home outbreak near Seattle, UK govt. says entire cities may be quarantined
Sunday, March 01, 2020 by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Coronavirus highlights for the evening of Sunday, March 1st, 2020:
– Washington State has now confirmed a second coronavirus death. This one took place at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.
– A bombshell new genetic analysis by University of Washington researchers now finds that the coronavirus has been spreading in Washington State for six weeks and has likely infected 1,500 people already. This is consistent with our own warning, beginning two weeks ago, that declared there were around 1,000 infected people in America at that time, mostly along the West Coast.
– A 30-year-old woman in New York has now been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, proving that it isn’t just elderly people who can be infected. The test was conducted by New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany — one of the hundreds of labs across America that has been prohibited by the CDC and FDA from conducting any testing during the entire month of February (as a way to accelerate the spread of the pandemic in America, of course).
– Over fifty staff members and residents in a long-term care facility near Seattle are now suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. Tests are under way. The facility is now under lockdown status. It’s called the “Life Care Center” in Kirkland.
– The global death toll has now surpassed 3,000 people and is rising rapidly. Soon, the total number of “officially” reported infections will surpass 100,000. By any legitimate estimates, however, there are at least 350,000 infected people across the world right now.
– U.S. HHS Secretary Alex Azar — a recycled Big Pharma propagandist — now claims there are 75,000 test kits available in the United States. The number seems irrelevant if they aren’t being used. This is after nearly four weeks of the CDC prohibiting nearly all testing of the coronavirus across America in a policy I dubbed the, “Don’t test, don’t tell” policy. (That phrase has now been widely echoed by others.)
– The UK government says it may need to shut down entire cities as the coronavirus pandemic spreads there. Yes, city-level quarantines are coming to every nation around the world.
– So far over 70 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the USA, mostly along the West Coast where Travis Air Force Base clearly suffered major mishaps in their handling of quarantined evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
– The Renton Hazen High School in Washington State has closed down over fears that a student there may have the coronavirus (not yet confirmed). This shows how quickly this pandemic can shutter schools across the country.
– Two Bay Area healthcare workers are now confirmed to have the coronavirus, revealing how quickly the pandemic spreads across hospitals. These two cases appeared in the NorthBay VacaValley Hospital. (We believe this is related to the Travis Air Force Base outbreak which is being completely covered up by the federal government.)
– Our current best estimates puts the number of coronavirus infections in America right now at 5,000 – 10,000. Most are not yet tested, but as local labs come online beginning this week, we will likely see tens of confirmations between Monday and Friday. Within 2-3 weeks, that number will rise to hundreds.
– President Trump, who now seems all-in with Big Pharma and the corrupt vaccine industry, is hosting a meeting with 8 drug company CEOs to try to push for rapid development of a coronavirus vaccine. So far, President Trump hasn’t suggested even once that Americans should take vitamin D or consume anti-viral foods and herbs which are readily available right now. The entire power structure in Washington D.C. is completely dominated by the corrupt, criminally-operated vaccine industry and its Big Pharma chemical machine.
– President Trump, Mike Pence and Rush Limbaugh continue to tell us that everything’s under control, there’s nothing to see here, there’s no need to prepare with extra supplies and other similar propaganda lies. We are now witnessing the beginning of the end of the Trump administration, as Trump will have zero credibility remaining once infections in the USA hit 100,000 and multiple cities are under quarantine. We’re beginning to question whether the November election can even take place if multiple communities or cities are under quarantine (more on that later).
But don’t worry, it’s just the flu.
Stay informed. Read NaturalNews.com or Pandemic.news.
