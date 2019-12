This post was originally published on this site

Senators in an Impeachment Trial That They Were not Jurors

With an eye on Trump’s impeachment trial, Steven Lubet points out that senators at such a trial are not the equivalent of a jury and are not held to a juror’s standard of neutrality.

Share this:

https://phibetaiota.net/2019/12/counterpunch-senators-are-not-jurors-they-are-judges-trump-will-triumph-mcconnell-has-it-right-pun-intended/