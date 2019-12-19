COUP D’ETAT: A Highly Partisan Democratic Congress Votes To Impeach President Donald Trump Setting Stage For Showdown In The Senate

InvestmentWatchBlog

by Geoffrey Grider

President Donald J. Trump was impeached on Wednesday by House Democrats In Desperate Coup To Stop Re-election.

Just minutes ago, the Democratically-controlled Congress in Washington voted to impeach President Donald Trump in the 4th attempt to prevent his almost certain re-election to office in 2020. Their first shot was the phony Russian Dossier, then the Russian Collusion Hoax, after that came the Mueller Report. All three of these attempts failed, and now impeachment is their fourth shot at taking down a duly-elected president. But will all this sophomoric grandstanding work? The Democrats know it won’t, but what else can they do?

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Thomas Jefferson

The more interesting story to me, as all this silly theater transpire in Washington, is that while the Democrats have been so hyper-focused to stage their coup, they have forgotten that they still don’t have a candidate capable of beating President Trump in 2020. So when this impeachment hoax runs its course, and it will very soon, what will they try next? Bang, bang.

President Trump Impeached By Congressional Democrats In Partisan Coup

FROM MSNBC: For the third time in the nation’s history, the House of Representatives voted to impeach a sitting president, following a day-long debate on whether Trump violated his oath in pressuring Ukraine to damage a political opponent.

Trump was impeached on two articles. The first vote, 230-197, was to impeach him for abuse of power and was almost entirely on party lines; it was followed quickly by a second 229-198 vote that the president obstructed Congress. One Democrat, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for president, voted “present” on both articles.

The trial in the GOP-controlled Senate on whether to remove the president will begin in early January. It is likely that Trump will be acquitted since a two-thirds majority is required for conviction and removal from office.

Minutes before the vote on Wednesday night, Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” he told the cheering crowd. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican party like we have never had before. Nobody has ever had this kind of support.”

Two Democrats, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted with Republicans against both articles of impeachment, while another Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted yes on abuse of power and no on obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted against Trump.

Hours before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to the House floor to say it was imperative to impeach a president for the first time in two decades because Trump is “an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections.”

“It is an established fact the president violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said, standing next to a sign with an American flag that quoted a line from the Pledge of Allegiance, “To the Republic, for which it stands…”

Emotions ran high inside the Capitol ahead of the historic vote, with Democrats and Republicans accusing each other of acting in bad faith during 10 hours of debate. Speaking on the House floor, Rep. Debbie Lesko, R.-Ariz., said, “I believe this is the most unfair, politically biased, rigged process that I have seen in my entire life.” READ MORE

President Trump Holds Rally In Michigan After Being Impeached

[embedded content]

from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/coup-detat-a-highly-partisan-democratic-congress-votes-to-impeach-president-donald-trump-setting-stage-for-showdown-in-the-senate/