Court dismisses Rambler’s lawsuit against Twitch after pre-trial dispute resolution

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Moscow city court has stopped proceedings on the claim of the Rambler Group against Twitch streaming service for distributing pirated broadcasts of English Premier League matches. TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom, the companies were able to resolve the dispute under the pre-action protocol.

Thus, the judge announced the decision “to terminate the administrative proceedings”.

from https://tass.com/economy/1101617