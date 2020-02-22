Court Tosses Nunes’ Suit againt Fusion GPS; FED Judge Gives Congressman & Attorney Legal Smack Down

The California GOP lawmaker claimed that he was a victim of “active, coordinated and ongoing corruption, fraud and obstruction of justice” by the defendants that stemmed from his efforts to investigate the firm’s role in stoking suspicions about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Fusion GPS carried out a project for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee that produced a compilation of raw intelligence on the Russian connections of Trump and his allies. The controversial compendium came to be known as the Steele Dossier, after its author, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Nunes’ suit, filed under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, claims that after he challenged the accuracy of the dossier, Fusion GPS, Simpson and CfA morphed that effort into one targeting him with a series of ethics complaints and other adverse publicity. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here —