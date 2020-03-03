Courts Order [HRC] To Give Deposition, Chatter, Barr Takes Over Antitrust Probes – Episode 2111

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe [CB] are now reacting to the markets, not in the way you would expect them to react. The markets have been declining for the past couple of days and today we see a bounce back of the markets. Does this mean the [CB] is finished, remember the news can push markets in either direction. Trump is on right on schedule, he tweets out about the Fed on how they are need to cut rates. The [DS] are pushing the latest event, this event will fail just like every other event which means they are really running low on ammunition. The courts have now ordered [HRC] to appear in court and answer the questions about her email. Barr has decided to take control of the antitrust case against big tech companies. Trump pushes for a cure/vaccine. Trump is ready to bring the heat.

Check Out The X22 Report Spotlight YouTube Channel X22Report Spotlight

Please check Newzsentinel.com for the latest news on the economic collapse. The Sentinel Alerts are updated throughout the day.

Current News – 03.02.2020

Watch The X22 Report On Video

[embedded content] <span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Economy

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Monday said they stood ready to help member countries address the human and economic challenges from the latest event, including through emergency funding. Source: reuters.com

As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act. Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate. We don’t, putting us at a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

….competitive disadvantage. We should be leading, not following! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Political/Rights

Harley-Davidson CEO Steps Down After Five-Year Sales Slump

Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich unexpectedly stepped down , parting ways with the board after a 26-year career at Harley-Davidson — including five years as CEO in which the company lost more than half its market value. Source: bloomberg.com

Confirmed: Pete Buttigieg Dropping Out of Presidential Race

So Pete gave this interview this morning and dropped out a few hours later? I wonder what’s going on that no one is reporting? Did the DNC make a deal with him to try to screw Bernie? Something is very shady here. https://t.co/hTbxqoIIrX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 2, 2020

Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Following Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has become the latest Democratic primary candidate to end her campaign following Joe Biden’s first-place win in South Carolina.

Sources say she will endorse Joe Biden, which is hardly a surprise. Buttigieg is reportedly meeting with Biden about an endorsement. source: zerohedge.com BREAKING: With exiting Klobuchar donating her 7 delegates to Biden tonight, Biden will edge out Sanders in delegate count to take the lead for the first time in the primary race — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 2, 2020

War

Source: thefederalist.com

False Flags

France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to slow its snowballing spread of coronavirus cases and recommending that people no longer greet each other with kisses. Source: voiceofeurope.com Bill Gates Warns Coronavirus Might Be ‘Once-in-a-Century Pathogen’ Microsoft founder Bill Gates wrote that the Covid-19 coronavirus is beginning to behave a lot like “the once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.” His comments came in a February 28 editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Gates opined that we are now facing an immediate crisis. “In the past week, Covid-19 has started behaving a lot like the once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about,” Gates wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine. “I hope it’s not that bad, but we should assume it will be until we know otherwise.” Source: breitbart.com all 16 patients, including the oldest who is 73, had been cured and discharged from the hospital. Source: aljazeera.com

A senior Iranian official, who was a close advisor to country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has died of coronavirus, according to reports.

Mohammad Mir-Mohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council, died at a Tehran hospital on Monday making him one of 66 people the virus has killed in the nation.

Source: saracarter.com

Calls Grow to Quarantine Senator Chris Murphy after Secret Meeting with Coronavirus Carriers from Iranian Regime

In February Senator Murphy was caught meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif in a secret meeting in Munich.

Also present were Sen. Menendez, Sen. Van Hollen and John Kerry

The meeting took place in Zarif’s apartment in Germany, which means that it was likely bugged.



Senator Murphy later admitted at Medium.com that he met secretly with the Iranian Foreign Minister and other Iranian officials in Germany.

Since that time Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

To protect the American public from this horrid disease Senator Chris Murphy must be immediately quarantined.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

New York’s First Coronavirus Patient Is a Health Care Worker, Governor Says

Obama Holdover Made the Call to Fly Coronavirus Patients Back to the US from Japan – Then Boasted About It

President Trump was reportedly furious after a State Department doctor ignored the President’s orders and allowed Americans, sick with the coronavirus, to return to the US from Japan.

Dr. William Walters, Executive Director and Managing Director for Operational Medicine for the Bureau of Medical Services at the U.S. Department of State, made the decision to bring the patients back to the US.

Dr. William Walters is a holdover from the Obama administration.

The good doctor made the call despite the president’s wishes and then went out and bragged about it.





At a State Department briefing, Walters stated that, “The chief of mission, right, through the U.S. embassy, is ultimately the head of all executive branch activities.” That is the problem. Right there. Walters got his job in 2011. He’s a relic of the Obama era.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

The White House has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on a coronavirus vaccine,

The meeting was scheduled to discuss drug pricing, but Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that it now would be used to discuss the progress on a vaccine.

“We’re talking about a vaccine, maybe even a cure,” he said. source: washingtonexaminer.com I was criticized by the Democrats when I closed the Country down to China many weeks ahead of what almost everyone recommended. Saved many lives. Dems were working the Impeachment Hoax. They didn’t have a clue! Now they are fear mongering. Be calm & vigilant! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

A Poll in today’s New York Post says that 77% of “U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus (Number One), compared to other health threats.” 64% for Zika, 58% for Ebola. Others way down on list. Our professionals are doing a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

from x22report.com