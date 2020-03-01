Covid-19 Bio-Weapon’s Massacre: 54 dead and 978 infected in Iran. 34 dead and 1.577 contagious in Italy

VeteransToday

UPDATE

CHINA – 2.870 dead, 79.251 infected

IRAN – 54 dead, 978 infected

ITALY – 34 dead, 1.577 infected

by Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio for VT Italy

UPDATE 1 MARCH 2020

There is nothing to comment on the new dramatic numbers about dead and infected: we have only to remember a disturbing and authoritative prophecy.

The Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER) of the University of Cambridge in an August report highlighted the dangers of technology in the war field because «a bio-weapon could be built to target a specific ethnic group based on its genomic profile» defining this eventuality «extremely harmful and potentially unstoppable».

IRAN

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 388 after an additional 143 infections were detected over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday. “The latest figures for the number of people with coronavirus infection in the country stand at 388 people, of whom 73 people have recovered in the past few days and 34 people have died.”

Iranian’s vice president for women and family affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, has contracted the coronavirus. Three high-ranking officials, including Iran’s deputy health minister, were already known to be infected. “Ms. Ebtekar showed signs of infection with coronavirus and was tested. The results came back positive,” IRNA quoted a spokesperson for the vice president as saying. Iranian’s vice president for women and family affairs, Earlier in the day, the head of the parliamentary security and foreign relations commission Mojtaba Zonnour said he had also tested positive for the virus. Iran is enduring a large coronavirus outbreak; 26 people have died from the disease, while over 245 cases have been confirmed, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi has tested positive for coronavirus, Iranian state media has reported. Harirchi has been at the forefront of the country’s response to the outbreak. A spokesperson for Iran’s health ministry confirmed in a television interview on Tuesday that Harirchi has been infected and is under quarantine.

Iranian Health deputy minister Iraj Harirchi Covid-19 positive

Schools have been closed across much of the country for the last two days and five of Iran’s seven neighbors have closed their borders with the Islamic Republic.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces at the weekend, over Tehran’s handling of the country’s outbreak, local media reported. Infected are raised at 139 persons, dead at 19 according to official sources. But there are suspicions that the number is higher…

ITALY

The governor of Lombardy has chosen to put himself in voluntary quarantine after one of his collaborators has tested positive. The governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana in voluntary quarantine after a collaborator of his staff resulted positive at CoronaVirus.

Governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana in voluntary quarantine

ITALIANS INFECTED FOR FIVE-EYES’ VACCINE…

If the good news comes from Austria that the railway connections with Italy blocked yesterday at the Brenner border have been restored, the CoronaVirus catastrophe appears more and more like a military attack studied in detail (by the CIA according to our intelligence sources as highlighted in the survey published Sunday 23 February).

In Italy, there was the fourth victim in Bergamo and the fifth in Albettone (Vicenza), a 60-year-old farmer, then the sixth… In fact, the pandemic hit first of all China, the uncomfortable economic rival of the USA, with almost 80 thousand infected and over 2300 dead: useless to write the exact number because it grows every half hour.

Morbidity has been so devastating in the Wuhan outbreak area that there have been thousands of SARS-CoV-2 victims despite the low mortality rate of 2%.

While, if the data on the infected in Iran are real and not intentionally contained by the authorities to avoid panic, the mortality index in the country of the Shiites, bitter enemy of the White House allied with the Sunnis of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, is even equal to 20% and in a few days from the presence of the virus it has already killed 8 people, among 43 infected or perhaps more since the IRNA (Islamic Republic National Agency) also releases updates with the dropper.

The main outbreak is in Qom, the site of the most important Shiite mosque and the most powerful military nuclear power plant, where 7 infected were registered on Sunday, another 4 in Tehran, 2 in Gilan, 1 in Markazi and another in Tonekabon. The data released by the Iranian Ministry of Health are however to be taken with the benefit of inventory as it could be an extremely provisional and partial budget.

The mortality of 8 people out of 43 infected is, in fact, equal to about 20%: or almost ten times that found in China, settled around 3%, and that of other countries such as Italy at 2% (3 out of 150).

Iranian President Hassan Rohani signing the decree establishing the special Sars-CoV-2 emergency committee

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has signed the decree to re-establish a Special National Committee for the health emergency. In Italy, on the other hand, the Civil Protection Crisis Unit has already been working for days in close collaboration with the Prime Minister, which is increasingly placing restrictions on the movement of people and places of mass attendance in various Regions.

Finally, we come to Italy where CoronaVirus killed 5 people and brought the number of infected and hospitalized patients to 219: 167 cases in Lombardy, 27 in Veneto, 18 in Emilia-Romagna, 4 in Piedmont, 3 in Lazio.

The Milan Cathedral has been closed and the historic Carnival of Venice has been interrupted. In 72 hours, the infected thus far exceeded those of Japan (yesterday 135), affected by the epidemic since the end of January. Now Italy is the third country in the world for the dead (after China and Iran) and also for contagious.

And it has already ascertained a third of the infected of South Corea (603), the country most affected by proximity to China and North Korea, the other enemy of the United States, that first opened to accuse the Pentagon of having used a biochemical weapon, such as he then did the Chinese Communist Party (see previous post).

If the increasingly well-founded thesis of the biogenetic weapon is accepted, the motives for a chemical attack can be identified in three factors. Firstly, a warning to the first European country that signed the Silk Road trade agreement with Beijing, secondly, the restarted dialogues between Italy and Iran on Artificial Intelligence, taken up by that “baby-genius” of Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the height of tensions between Tehran and Washington (lol)…

Finally, this pandemic is a powerful signal to the vast NO-VAX community that contested the Lorenzin law (2017) on the 10 mandatory vaccines of the experimental health plan wanted by the American administration of President Barack Obama, within the 40 countries participating in the Global Health Security Agenda, and implemented by the Italian health and pharmaceutical institutions in collaboration with the Anglo-American multinational Glaxo Smith Kline.

As highlighted in the first report about CoronaVirus, Just GSK is now helping the University of Queensland to develop the vaccine on behalf of the British Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Australia, a member of the FIVE EYES international intelligence committee (with the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand) has just announced that it has already found the vaccine but that it will now obviously need to be tested first.

read more VEGETAL THERAPY FOR LIKELY DEFENSE FROM VIRUS

Could a solution for scientists be to use seriously ill Italians, at high risk of death, as guinea pigs, as mortality is becoming threatening and morbidity is growing unstoppably and exponentially?

There are many ways to impose geopolitical-military colonialism: the pharmaceutical one is certainly the most sneaky, cowardly and horrifying …

© 2020 – Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio – no reproduction without authorization – Gospa News original version

Fabio is Director and Editor of Gospa News; a Christian Information Journal. Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio, born on 24/2/1967 in Borgosesia, started working as a reporter since he was only 19 years old in the alpine area of Valsesia, Piedmont, his birth region in Italy. After studying literature and history at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, he became deputy director of a local newspaper and specialized in judicial reporting. For about 15 years he is a correspondent from Northern Italy for the Italian newspapers Libero and Il Giornale, also writing important revelations on the Ustica massacre, a report on Freemasonry and organized crime. With independent investigations he collaborates with Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza in important investigations that conclude with the arrest of Camorra entrepreneurs or corrupt politicians. In July 2018 he found the counter-information webmedia Gospa News focused on geopolitics, terrorism, Middle East and military intelligence. He is a correspondent from Italy for the French news site Reseau International. He worked since many years for the magazine Art & Wine as art critic and curator http://www.art-wine.eu/

