COVID-19 DISASTER: 9 Die in Iran of Coronavirus, Qom City to be Quarantined by Military

The European Union Times

Total disaster hits Iran! Iran could be almost entirely infected… here’s why. Last night 2 men from Qom who called the ambulance were already very sick and dying, they were taken to the hospital immediately but the doctors couldn’t do anything to help them as their condition was already way too late for them so they both died.

Since last night until today, new cases have already been discovered in other cities such as Arak and Iran International is reporting that 7 more have died, including a 5 year old girl. More info below about this, keep reading.

So we know this virus needs at least 14 days to incubate, with rare cases as high as 40 days, during which the virus is perfectly transmissible, just because you show no signs of illness doesn’t mean you can’t spread the virus to others… so who know for how long they had the virus and to how many they spread it to and most importantly, THEY HAVEN’T BEEN TO CHINA!!!!!!!

So they got the virus from other Iranians which means Iran is a hotbed for Coronavirus now as we speak but they didn’t know about it, they just found out about it now, or they knew and didn’t tell us.

Here’s a video with one of the patients who died:

Video shows a #CoronaVirus/#COVID2019 infected patients in #Qom who according to his brother, Dr. Mohammad Molaiee was a 60 years old teacher. In his life had never travelled to #China & he got the virus in the city from someone else. He had No other deseases when he died today! pic.twitter.com/2RijPm8oM4 — Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 20, 2020

Officials in #Iran confirm five cases of coronavirus.

Two individuals died on Wednesday. The three new cases are in the cities of #Qom (central Iran) & Arak (western Iran). Footage of Qom – Farghani Hospital being readied for #coronavirus patients. pic.twitter.com/EVLzvik5I4 — Wars on the Brink 🅙 (@WarsontheBrink) February 20, 2020

A hospital from Qom was transformed into a Coronavirus-only hospital. All patients checked in there were transferred to other locations.

Despite dedicating this hospital to Coronavirus, Iran is going to make this worse, according to Iran International news, the patients are being transferred to Tehran, so the virus is going to be moved around the country freely and it will get more chances to spread even more.

Video shows a #CoronaVirus infected patient who was transported from #Qom to #Tehran‘s Farmaniyeh hospital. He was a high profile patient (probably relative of a regime authority). pic.twitter.com/ZPZjbijOgI — Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 19, 2020

As for Qom? The army has been called in to prepare for curfew in Qom…

#BREAKING: Security forces of #Iran‘s Islamic Regime including #IRGC Ground Force are now sending their troops and military equipment including these MRAPs to the city of #Qom in-order to establish military curfew over #CoronaVirus outbreak & death of two people in the city! pic.twitter.com/bQT0jjHN8z — Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 19, 2020

#Iran

According to city residents, the Iranian army is closing major highways to #Qom, where 2 people died due to #coronavirus. The first city outside China that will be locked down?#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/qeGdCtAICf — Three Seas Insider (@3SeasInsider) February 20, 2020

#BREAKING: Military in #Iran preparing to quratine Qom after two people suddenly died of #coronavirus today. Highways are being shut down. (DEVELOPING STORY) pic.twitter.com/eCib0GwBQc — 24/7 Crisis News LIVE ☢ (@livecrisisnews) February 19, 2020

They already closed the schools and universities:

As of last night, least 20 more Iranians were hospitalized which are now in a severe condition of pneumonia and thus are suspected of being infected with Coronavirus.

#BREAKING: A nurse sent this video from the Forghani hospital of #Qom which shows it is fully evacuated from ordinary patients & is now turned into a place for hospitalization of the #CoronaVirus/#COVID2019 infected patients. At-least 20 are hospitalized there now. pic.twitter.com/dwWnc0NzM1 — Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 20, 2020

At this point because the virus has plenty of days to spread and even kill so many people, Iran could be severely infected with thousands of unknown cases. Iran could become the next China.

اطلاعات رسیده به ایران‌اینترنشنال حاکی از آن است که یک زن ۳۵ ساله نیز در بیمارستان امام رضای قم بر اثر ابتلا به کرونا درگذشته و تعداد کل قربانیان در این شهر تاکنون به ۹ نفر رسیده است — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) February 20, 2020

If we Google translate the above tweet from Iran International:

اطلاعات رسیده به ایران‌اینترنشنال حاکی از آن است که یک زن ۳۵ ساله نیز در بیمارستان امام رضای قم بر اثر ابتلا به کرونا درگذشته و تعداد کل قربانیان در این شهر تاکنون به ۹ نفر رسیده است

It translates as:

Information obtained by Iran International indicates that a 5-year-old girl also died of coronary heart disease at Imam Reza Hospital in Qom and the total number of victims has so far reached 9.

Expect the same lies from Iran as from China, no real numbers, nothing, just total secrecy, after all we can’t forget what they did with the downed Ukrainian passenger plane where they lied for days that it wasn’t them and then they finally admitted.

If you go to English language Iranian websites like Presstv.com or tehrantimes.com or even IRNA news agency none of them has one single article published about this. Clearly they are trying to hide this whole thing.

Just like China, Iran will not tell the truth, in fact nobody will because governments value muh economy way more than disposable people. To them, people are disposable, they don’t care, they are soulless, all they care for is “muh economy” and money and admitting to be seriously infected will have a deep impact on muh economy without any buts and ifs.

In a way, I guess they are right as this could devalue currency, drop prices, close factories, it would be just total societal collapse, so in a way they are kinda right to lie like scumbags, its kinda “for the greater good” but on the other hand because of their disgusting lies, people won’t care, they will think everything is fine and they will not be cautious at all and this would help the virus spread more instead of inhibiting it.

I mean. They could have just been executed. — シン・ふわ🐺 (@FUWA_WEREWOLF) February 20, 2020

Its complicated… in any case at least now we know that non-Asians can also die of Coronavirus because many reports were saying that only Asian Mongoloid people can die because of this virus and while we did give a somewhat credence to this theory, because the theory was put forward by a team of Chinese scientists, we did have our skepticism about it, because viruses do mutate and even if they aren’t affecting whites NOW, they could… in the future after a small mutation. Think about it, how much of a big mutation would it require? Viruses often jump from animals to humans and especially from monkeys to humans, how much big of a mutation would they need to jump from Mongoloids to Caucasoids?

Sure we’re genetically different but in the end we’re both of the homo-sapiens species, so the leap wouldn’t be that big.

The messed up part is that Iranians are genetically related with white European Caucasoids. Persians are part of the Indo-European race so this means that if the virus can kill Iranians, it can surely also kill Germans and Britons as well.

Now with all the above bla bla bla put aside, here’s some interesting facts:

Iranians are buying masks on mass and there is already a shortage reported:

Queues of Hundreds of Iranians in the city of Qom to buy masks as suddenly two people died of the corona virus #Iran #Qom #coronavirus #Corona pic.twitter.com/efdp26kz5D — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) February 20, 2020

Some say that there are dozens of dead, in the below tweet someone claims that at least 20 patients died but… anyone could say anything so for now we don’t know, we can’t confirm this as factual:

Dr. Alavi works at the Kamkar hospital in Qom and reports that over 20 patients have died from clinically diagnosed cases of #COVID19 at his hospital. Only in Tehran can samples be tested, so it might be a while to get full picture of numbers. #iran #SARSCoV2 pic.twitter.com/ylfwIFUZIl — Hector Torres (@hectorology) February 20, 2020

In any case it is obvious that in the next days you will see total disaster in Iran similar to that of China.

No votes yet. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/TheEuropeanUnionTimes/~3/OlUul_5pcH0/