Crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17/Zaroshchenskoye
[[File:95th Brigade map Zaroshchenskoye BUK.jpg|thumb|Map used by the 95th Brigade from July showing a BUK battery at the alleged launch site in Zaroshchenskoye]]
[[File:95th Brigade map Zaroshchenskoye BUK.jpg|thumb|Map used by the 95th Brigade from July showing a BUK battery at the alleged launch site in Zaroshchenskoye]]
[[File:Mh17 brief 06-900.jpg|thumb|Russian satellite image showing alleged BUK TELARs in Zaroshchenskoye on July 17th]]
[[File:Mh17 brief 06-900.jpg|thumb|Russian satellite image showing alleged BUK TELARs in Zaroshchenskoye on July 17th]]
|
[[File:BUK flight paths from Zaroshchenskoye and Snezhnoye.jpg|thumb|BUK flight paths from alleged launch sites Zaroshchenskoye and Snezhnoye]]
[[File:BUK flight paths from Zaroshchenskoye and Snezhnoye.jpg|thumb|BUK flight paths from alleged launch sites Zaroshchenskoye and Snezhnoye]]
[[File:Cipher telegram 114.jpg|thumb|One of several alleged Ukrainian encrypted telegrams offered for sale on a Russian online auction site]]
[[File:Cipher telegram 114.jpg|thumb|One of several alleged Ukrainian encrypted telegrams offered for sale on a Russian online auction site]]
