Crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 169:
|Line 169:
|
== Investigation ==
|
== Investigation ==
|
:”Moved to [[/Investigation]]
|
:”Moved to [[/Investigation]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|
== Legal responsibility ==
|
== Legal responsibility ==
Latest revision as of 23:13, 17 February 2020
- For further details and discussion, see the talk page. (To see what is hot, see recent changes)
Primary sources
- See also /Witnesses
- The stretch of the flight route of the Boeing 777 airliner of Malaysia Airlines and the site of its crash were within the zone of operation of two Ukrainian batteries of the S-200 long-range anti-aircraft missile system and three squadrons of the Buk-M1 medium-range anti-aircraft missile system, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry told ITAR-TASS on Friday.
- “Russian radio-technical facilities during July 17 were recording the work of the 9s18 Kupol radar station of the Buk-M1 squadron, stationed in the area of the Styla settlement (30 km south of Donetsk),” the ministry added.
- The ministry stressed that technical features of the Buk-M1 air defense system allow it to exchange information between the squadrons of one battalion. “Thus, the launch of the missiles could also be made from all the squadrons, located in the Avdeyevka settlement (8 km north of Donetsk) or in Gruzsko-Zaryanskoye (25 km east of Donetsk),” Russian Defense Ministry stressed.
- Witness testimony. A BBC Russia report, which was deleted by the BBC after it was published, but stayed available on youtube and was widely discussed on the internet, was republished after two days with a justification pointing to technicalities and mentioning “a lot of comments” they received over the deletion. It provides significant witness testimony from local inhabitants taken soon after the event that low (and apparently slow) flying military planes were seen in the area at the time of the accident; some hand waving gestures were made by witnesses suggesting from where and to where those planes were flying. Loud bangs, apparently two, were heard by the witnesses. But no striking trail (like Buk launch) was reported by those witnesses. Not only such a report SHOULD NOT be buried, but it should be properly filed with the police in the Netherlands leading the official investigation. Relevant materials can be uploaded online. Exact location, timing, altitude, speed, and directions would be hard for non-expert to determine. Eyewitness reports appeared credible. There appeared to be several independent but consistent reports pointing to low-flying planes, not a single report.
- Another witness report appeared to be made by rebel leader Bezler, as reported in the SBU intercept posted on youtube and widely discussed. While the posted intercept appeared to consist from glued together independent bits, those individual bits appear to be not denied by the rebels as not being genuine. One bit, where “Bezler” heard saying to “X” that a plane was shot down at Chernukhino , appears to be a single bit which is disconnected from the other parts of the recording. Exact time of this part of intercepted statement cannot be verified from analysis of youtube video , but the video was posted and discussed shortly after the event.
US information
- “Regarding the debate which still exists over the sharing of information from the United States: all information which is available and which is of interest for the investigation has been shared,” said Fred Westerbeke, chief investigator in the criminal investigation.
- He reiterated that they expected this summer to determine the exact location where the missile which downed the Boeing 777 was fired from and the precise model used.
Timing
- July 15: Ukrainian air force bomb Snezhnoe
- Ukrainian SU 25 shot down. Another SU 25 damaged. Conflicting dating (16 or 17 of July). Footage of shooting may appear in Odessa 1 TV footage, 17 July.
- MH17 Crash time is 16:20, local time (13:20 UTC, 17:20 Moscow time, 09:20 EST). Moscow time is 1 hour ahead of the local time. Burning wreckage video.
- 17 July, afternoon, 12:00 EST, 20:00 Moscow President Obama speaks with President Proshenko (noted: now a later time is displayed)
- 20:30 Moscow time, Kremlin “The Russian leader informed the US President on the report of (Russian) air traffic control services (received right before the telephone conversation) about the crash of the Malaysian plane”. (White house read-out);(new report).
- 13:03 EST, 21:03 Moscow time. Channel 1, Russia. Opolchenie version that an Ukrainian military plane shot Boeing is reported. First eyewitnesses telling about military planes appear in 22:45 Channel 1 news report (Moscow time)
- Apparently, 15.36 EST Biden says that the plane was ‘blown out of the sky’ (video 1,2, at 5:46)
- Buk version
- Ukrainian Buk reports: TASS, 17 July 19:55 Moscow time It is reported that on 16 of July Ukraine brought Buks to Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian Buk sighting: 16 July 2014, Evening News, “Час Ч” №129 Program, Ukraine.
- Separatists Buk claim. Voiced by Anton Gerashenko, MoI, Ukraine, on Facebook. Time TBC (but not later than 21:16 Moscow time, when his claim was reported by Channel 1 TV, Russia)
- Separatists Buk sightings: none confirmed. Plume-of-smoke-on-a-sunny-afternoon photo , as well as ‘Torez sighting at 12:00 ‘ photo, appeared in Gerashenko Facebook post on 17 of July.
- 14.10 EST, 22.10 pm Moscow Obama briefly speaks about the crash at a pre-planned event (offer of possible assistance, no accusations)
West accuses Russia.
- 17 July,10:38 PM EST. White House Press Release. “While we do not yet have all the facts, we do know that this incident occurred in the context of a crisis in Ukraine that is fueled by Russian support for the separatists, including through arms, materiel, and training”.
- 20 July, John Kerry interview, CBS news. Secretary of State John Kerry made the rounds on the talk show circuit Sunday confirming the U.S. has “evidence” to conclude that Russia provided separatists in Eastern Ukraine with the weapons used to shoot down the Malaysia Airlines jet.
Video
- MH17 Primer Videos – YouTube channel republishing primary source material
- MH17 – YouTube playlist
- 18+ БОИНГ-777. Ужасающие подробности. 29.08.2014 / #MH17 – Anna News, August 29, 2014
- Спецвыпуск. По следам “Боинга 777″. 2 месяца спустя трагедии” #MH17 18.09.2014 (In the wake of the Boeing 777 – 2 months after tragedy) – Anna News, 18.09.2014
- At 46 minutes there is a closeup of the cockpit.
- First minutes after crash published in KP , 16 November 2014. Villages in attendance, one utters “rocket” (referring to the cause), no further usable audio info.
- MH17 Dutch «forgot» to rescue wreckage with bullet holes – ENG SUBS – TV-News Russian Channel 1, Dec 2, 2014
- В Торезе сбили самолет (In Torez downed plane) – Сергей Сидоренко (Sergei Sidorenko), July 17, 2014
- People in Torez stare at the sky, point to what may be smoke trails. 30 seconds later a dark plume from the crash appears in the horizon.
- 17.07.2014, Торез, ополченцы сбили пассажирский самолет Амстердам – Куала-Лумпур – ДИВАН ОНЛАЙН
- Shows smoke from crash and cloud cover. (source)
- Торез Снежное Появились первые кадры виновника смерти 300 пассажиров гражданского самолета (Mirror 🙂 – 07.17.2014
- Shows BUK TELAR moving south from Snezhnoye.
- Few minutes before the accident, eyewitnesses saw another (military) plane , Channel 1, Russia, dated 17 July 2014, 22:07 (Moscow) according to the time shown on the web page. Announcer: Few minutes before the accident, eyewitness saw another military plane, according to RIA Novosti reports. And now, Alexandr Evstigneev reports from the scene on the phone. “Representatives from oplochenie confirmed that they found 8 out of 12 on-board recorders, the so-called black boxes. I remind (earlier report, 21:03 Moscow Time) that opolchenie representatives suggested the following hypothesis: a Ukrainian fighter, a SU plane, shot down a passenger plane not near Snezhnoe. After this, this military plane was shot down by opolchenie. It is not known whether the pilot was found, or whether he parachuted to safety. If he is found, he will be a key witness”. We see footage of burning wreckage, firefighter at work, passengers’ passports, etc.
-
-
- 21:03 report gives panoramic view of burning plane from a distance; no missile trails (or planes) can be seen in that footage.
- Same footage here
- 21:03 report gives panoramic view of burning plane from a distance; no missile trails (or planes) can be seen in that footage.
-
- Few minutes before the accident, eyewitnesses saw another plane, Channel 1, Russia, dated 17 July 2014, 22:45 (Moscow) according to the time shown on the web page. Footage shows two witnesses, said to be from Grabovo. First, audio recording of a lady, ‘Tatiana’ , over the phone, from Donetsk region, Ukraine. She heard sound of two planes, than 2 or 3 explosions. When she went outside, she says “one plane was burning behind some trees”, another was “flying away” , She than repeats, explaining there were 3 (or 2) explosions in the air (she initially thought it was bombing, but it was not), and than one plane “fell down, and was burning”, another flew “to the other side, towards Dnepropetrovsk” . Second witness (video of a male). It starts with “before that, there was some shooting in the air, several shots” , than “a loud bang, as if really close” . Then he saw a plane emerging from the clouds and falling apart. In the clip we are given, he does not explicitly mention a second plane (but this is suggested by ‘shooting’ prior to ‘loud bang’). This appears to be the earliest recorded witness claim. Web page has photos showing smoking wreckage, and a firefighter next to the wreckage.
- 17.07. Anton Gerashenko makes several Facebook posts claiming that MH17 was shot by rebels using Buk.
-
- (1) He posts a crash video, and claims that the rebels shot the plain using Buk provided by Putin.
- (2) Refutes claims that Ukrainian Buk shot down Boeing. Makes a claim that: at 12:00 a Buk was seen in Torez, arriving from Shaktersk; an hour after that, rebels and equipment sign-posed “Vostok” were seen in Torez; and than one hour prior to the crash more arrived from Snezhnoe and they all departed to Shaktersk
- (3) Posts photo claimed to show ‘Buk trail’ (the lots-of-sunlight-and-plume photo), which he says “was made several minutes after Buk launch, in the 3 microdistrict of Torez, ‘from the West to the East, seen by thousands of people’, and claims that ” we determined that terrorists were in possession of “Buk” which was documented (зафиксирован) by us in the area of Torez and Snezhoe cities.
- (4)Claims that ‘one of the two Buks is located in center of Snezhnoe”, while ‘Putin calls Obama to report on information from Russian dispatchers
- (5) Posts a photo showing “Buk in Torez”
- Gerashenko is quoted in Odessa 1 TV footage at 21:00 Ukrainian time (22:00 Moscow time), blaming separatists. That is followed by a report on Ukrainian plane shot by a “Russian plane”, pilot bailed out an was rescued; exact date/time/place of that event is not provided.
- Russian Channel 1 TV corresponded in Kiev makes her report on the Buk claim, quoting Ukrainian TV channels, dated 17 July 2014, 23:30 (Moscow) according to the time shown on the web page.
Accusations
Claimed Poroshenko reaction
- Valerii Solovei, professor, MGIMO (Moscow), born in Schastie, Lugansk region, interview on Echo Moskv, August 15, 2017
- Here, a downed Malaysian aircraft is a fatal accident. But I can say that at that moment when Poroshenko was informed (he was sitting on the National Security Council of Ukraine’s defense), they brought him a message that the plane was shot down, he crossed himself and said: “Thank God, Ukraine has been saved”.
- A.Venediktov – This is true, yes?
- V.Solovey – Absolute truth. Well, maybe Mr. Poroshenko will confirm this fact over time.
Photos
- Scenes of MH17 20-7-2014 – Jeroen Akkermans RTL News Berlin
- High quality photos of wreckage, including critical images of (rod) warhead damage to left wing.
- Flight MH17, Donetsk region, Ukraine – Joost Bosman
- MH17 CRASH SITE: PHOTOS FROM THE MORNING AFTER – CHRISTO GROZEV, JULY 23, 2014
- Все больше фактов за то, что малайзийский «Боинг» был сбит истребителем (Growing evidence for the fact that the Malaysian “Boeing” was shot down by fighter) – Nicholas VARSEGOV, Komsomolskaya Pravda, November 12, 2014
- САМОЛЕТ БОИНГ-777 МАЛАЗИЙСКИХ АВИАЛИНИЙ УПАЛ В РАЙОНЕ ГОРОДА ШАХТЕРСК ДОНЕЦКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ – СМИ – Smoke plumes
- MH17 – 2 – podpolkovnikvvs, 19.10.2014
- Photo album was posted on 19.10.14, apparently originated from someone living in the area. This photo from the album apparently shows pilot seat, with incoming shrapnel apparently from the left. There are many other photos as well.
- SUBMUNITIONS OF RUSSIAN MISSILE BUK-M1-2 (AKA SA-17) WHICH DOWNED THE MALAYSIAN BOEING MH-17. EXCLUSIVE PHOTO REPORT – Censor.net, 18.03.15
- Photos from hangar where MH17 is being reassembled.
- Petropavlovka feb 2015 – marcelresearch
- mh17.webtalk.ru, various suspected additional parts, and possibly missile fragments (unconfirmed) photographed at various times near crash site, 20 October 2015, with updates 13, 29 July, 16 August 2015 and 11 Sept 2016. The latter includes burned out chip board (photos Q18-Q27), with Russian language electronic components (that would be the same on Russian or Ukrainian equipment made in Soviet era). Photo Q23 appears to be operational amplifier 153УД1, seen here (Riga, Latvia company site), of broad use. Q24 is a resistor, 10 or 1.0 kOhm, exact match cannot be found, but of very broad use, Russian style marking. Altogether what remains from the chip weights about 79 grams. This is followed (up to photo Q41) by photos of unknown fragment from rough metal, green paint, no rust but rough surface, sizes about 19 x 11 cm and 5 mm thickness, 161 g weight, reported to be not magnetic apart from the nut and bolt. Earlier same source reported a metal fragment of weight 4.3 g, apparently non-magnetic (photos C027, C028), about 6 mm thickness, shiny metallic color on fresh surface made with a file tool (photo C026). Had a door photograph earlier, too. (Authenticity and origin of all those photos are unconfirmed; the author is unknown. In particular chip is not clearly linked with a missile which downed MH17 and could come from, e.g., a downed drone, or a different missile, etc ).
Satellite Imagery
Russian, Ukrainian, but no (official) US images
As part of their July 21 presentation of evidence, the Russian Ministry of Defense published satellite images allegedly showing Ukrainian BUK positions around Donetzk (RT report). On July 30, Vitalyi Naida, head of Ukrainian Security Service SBU’s counter-intelligence, came up with a series of slides (short article, announcement on SBU website with link to youtube-video showing the slides (presumably Ukrainian language)) allegedly showing that the Russian material was “faked”. On August 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a rebuttal advising that
- Instead of presenting hastily doctored evidence to the international community, the SBU could do with better control over all the mercenary units in the areas around Donetsk and Lugansk organized by Kolomoisky, Lyashko, Yarosh and others, who shell Ukrainian territory without any control from those in charge of the anti-terrorist operation.
As RT’s August 1 article carries over, they made some very interesting allegations. Claiming prior alleged satellite image deception, weather mismatches, signs of alteration, and satellite positioning issues, the article says:
- The images, which Kiev claims were taken by its satellites at the same time as those taken by Russian satellites, are neither Ukrainian nor authentic, according to Moscow’s statement.
- The Defense Ministry said the images were apparently made by an American KeyHole reconnaissance satellite, because the two Ukrainian satellites currently in orbit, Sich-1 and Sich-2, were not positioned over the part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Region shown in the pictures.
As explained here on the discussion page, this is a humorous way of pointing out Ukraine has no satellites, so this must have been provided by someone else.
- … the real owners of those photos are hesitating to publish them under their own name, since it would derail the myth of the omniscience of their space reconnaissance,” the Russian ministry said.
It also simply might conflict with what the Ukrainians did with the images after they were released to them, but not to the global public.
Primary radar data
Acting Russian FM Lavrov, January 17, 2020 : we have provided primary radar data. Ukrainian primary radar data “not available”; “then somebody said Ukrainian radars were accidentally switched off.”
Analysis
- The Su, the BUK and the Satellite – Christo Grozev, July 21, 2014
- Passing the Buk – William Bowles, 22 July 2014
- MH17 Downing: Background Context & Cause Hypothesis – A. G. Gelbert, July 25, 2014
- Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 – Wikispooks
- MH17 Verdict: Real Evidence Points to US-Kiev Cover-up of Failed False Flag, 21st Century Wire, July 25, 2014
- Shocking Analysis of the ‘Shooting Down’ of Malaysian MH17 – Peter Haisenko, July 30, 2014
- Kun taivaalta sataa matkustajakoneita – Aleksei Kettunen, Verkkomedia.org, 1.8.2014 (In Finnish)
- First Examination of Malaysian MH-17 Cockpit Photo Shows Ukraine Government Shot that Plane Down – Eric Zuesse, 7/31/2014
- Evidence Is Now Conclusive: Two Ukrainian Government Fighter-Jets Shot Down Malaysian Airlines MH17. It was Not a ‘Buk’ Surface to Air Missile – Eric Zuesse, Global Research, August 04, 2014
- US Analysts Conclude MH17 Downed By Aircraft – Haris Hussain, New Straits Times, 07 August 2014
- Boeing-777 was downed by Ukrainian MiG-29, Romanian expert says – Lyuba Lulko, Pravda.Ru, 13.08.2014
- Vanishing point… – Pepe Escobar
- Another Journalist Exposes MH17 False Flag – Adam Baum, August 19, 2014
- Ukraine’s False Flag Plane Shoot Down – Brother Nathanael
- Off course trajectory of debris field proves that MH-17 deviated 14 miles to the left – Clarity of Signal, August 23, 2014
- MH17 FULLY EXPOSED!! You Won’t Believe The SHOCKING TRUTH About the Ukraine FALSE FLAG Corbett Report, Aug 26, 2014
- MH 17 Who Dunnit? Western Media Silent on the Evidence – Joe Quinn, Sott.net, 01 Sep 2014
- The Duke Photo: A closer look at the MH-17 satellite images debacle Denis O’Brien, LogoPhere.com, Nov 18, 2014
- MH17 – The Perfect Crime?, Max van der Werff, 7mei.nl, November 30, 2014
- The expert denied Russia’s guilt in the death of the Boeing MN17 with the help of apricots (tree), Federal Press, 20 October, 2017, based on investigation of independent technical expert, member of the SRO ATE of Russia Yuri Antipov
- This tree, growing in front of the house in Lugansk and which occupies most of the video footage, is an apricot tree. And if the filming of the passing “BUK” really was made on July 18, then the tree was all strewn with “golden” apricots. But there is not a single apricot on the video of the SBU. Thus, if there is an abundance of yellow apricots on a tree that has got into the video footage of the SBU on July 8 already ( unclear where is that video ), by July 18, even more so, we should see these fruits. But they are not there… So, the video of the SBU with “BUK” was filmed much earlier than on July 18, when the apricot tree either had no fruits yet, or they had not yet turned yellow
- Earlier analysis of the same author showed many interesting details of damage (e.g. rivets broken before small metal particles deposited; some evidence of heat exposure outside of fire on the ground; some apparent bending outside in central and cabin areas). However overall conclusion at the very end (several explosions on board and no external hits) appears wrong.
- Trump and MH17: Just One Step Too Far? Christopher Black, New Eastern Outlook 11 January, 2017
- Why Was Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 Shot Down? – Kees van der Pijl, Unz Review, July 9, 2018
- MH17 Turnabout: Ukraine’s Guilt Now Proven Eric Zeusse, Strategic Culture Foundation December 31, 2018
Discussion
Summaries
Documentaries
- MH17 – 3 Weeks at the Crash Site [DAY1 JUL17] “3 Weeks at the Crash Site” is a comprehensive timeline of events following the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. The first part of this series covers the time period from 4:20PM – Midnight on July 17, 2014. All times are in local Ukrainian time (UTC+3). With references here at watchdogmediainstitute.com
Investigation
- Moved to /Investigation
According to the document published by Max van der Werff (no.4), as of 21 September 2016 Dutch intelligence information was that there were no Buks within the range; with the closest ones being Ukrainian in Spartak/Opytnoe near Donetsk (behind crash area), and another Ukrainian in Lugansk (was that one functioning?); both were some 66/67 km away with the range being 42 km, according to the Dutch.
(Noted: we know nothing about the circumstances of how this document came to appear in the public domain; all claims belong to parties making those).
Legal responsibility
Families of three German victims sue Ukraine Government over failure to close the airspace.
- The mother of the victim named as “Olga L.” was seeking $1 million in compensation from Kiev for manslaughter by negligence and had begun proceedings [at the European Court of Human Rights] in the past week, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said on Sunday.
- On the appeal of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation to the competent authorities of the Netherlands in connection with the investigation of the criminal case on the death of flight MH-17, February 15, 2020
- In accordance with Art. 61 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, our citizens cannot be extradited to another state. However, this does not mean that Russian citizens who have committed a crime abroad remain unpunished. Such persons are subject to criminal liability for their actions in the Russian Federation under its law.
- On October 10, 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation formally applied to the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with a request to provide us with relevant materials for criminal prosecution on the basis of the European Convention on the Transfer of Criminal Procedure from 05.15.1972, to which both the Netherlands and and Russia are parties.
- Unfortunately, at the end of December 2019, a response was received refusing to satisfy this request.