Crimean court remands teenagers accused of plotting terrorist attack until April 18

SIMFEROPOL, February 20. /TASS/. The Kievsky District Court of Simferopol has ruled to remand until April 18 two teenagers accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Crimea’s city of Kerch, the press service for the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee told reporters on Thursday.

The hearing was held behind closed doors. The attorney for one of the defendants told reporters that the teenagers’ parents were present in the courtroom.

The Investigative Committee informs that the teenagers are facing charges of preparing to commit a terrorism offence.

Earlier, the Center for Public Relations for the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that two teenagers were identified in Kerch who were conspiring to perform terror attacks in two educational facilities. The two are followers of Vladislav Roslyakov, who killed 20 people at the Kerch Polytechnic College in October 2018. Searches in their homes yielded improvised explosive devices purchased via the Internet and components to make explosives. The teenagers tested these devices on animals. The Russian Investigative Committee is overseeing the investigation.