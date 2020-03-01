Cringeworthy Presidential Self-Eviscerations of Recent Note

In his presidential hallucination reported in the New York Times on 2/26, when the president according to his own statement brilliantly asked an obviously sick man, “was he well.” The personally pestilential and barely able to perambulate guy busily hugging and kissing Trump in “all the old familiar places” replied, “No Mr. President, I have the worst flu and the worst fever” to which Trump “imaginicated” responding “excuse me” and allegedly went off calmly to wash his hands.

We all know that if it had actually happened, Trump would have first had the leper beheaded and both parts cremated, fired Pence and all his Secret Service detail, and fled weeping to the newly installed Coronavirus destroying White House Sanitizing Trumpian Body Wash. The White House model is a medically modified car wash with the ability to kill any germs or viruses in a single hose-down up to and including Coronavirus and Agent Orange.

I watched quite a bit of TV, including MSNBC and none of those hosts jumped on Trump’s absurd recitation of the sick man hugging and kissing him “all over his corpulent body.” More on that later.

The story I found by accident today adds to the 2/26 Times story and his not-so-reassuring press conference surrounded by alternatively smiling happily and frowning dolefully medical impersonators, with a few cardboard cutouts of doctors in white coats with stethoscopes around their necks also strewn around the room for their medical effect.

In that original story, which should also be a featured part of any coverage, after explaining how incompetent the president has been in preparing the nation for a looming epidemic threatening thousands of lives, an obviously presidential “dequalification,” TV show hosts should at least push that stupid snippet on their shows each evening and gently shove it closer to the faces of the basest of his base who still see Donald Trump as America’s “Savior” instead of the incompetent “Bungler in Chief” he’s shown himself to be by just that one bit of gaslighting, along with thousands of other television and newspaper self-immolations or eviscerations just as cringeworthy.

In this second article, which I haven’t yet seen on television, although it must be available if a TV host got off his/her butt and looked for it, the Orange Hump referenced his reputation as a germaphobe during a rare press conference on coronavirus Wednesday.” So here we only have his words to write in smoke over America.

Trump suggested “That Americans take the same precautions they would during flu season, including avoiding unnecessary contact with “public surfaces” (everything outside your house is a “public surface” for God’s sake. (Hover, folks hover, and touch nothing) and people who are ill as HE always has. (How stupid is that?) He’s always somehow avoided people who are ill?

What about that would be “Richard Boone’s Paladin assassin and his sobriquet of “have virus, will travel” and all the viruses exchanged from his hugging and kissing as Trump shared with him the “worst flu viruses and the highest fever ever known?”

Trump really avoided the shit out of him but must have sucked down more than a few of his dirty-bits that even his magic car wash would be loath to investigate. One accessory I hate to suggest, but he is our president after all, so flexible, self-sucking, hoses, for both rectally guided to you know where and an orally inserted Hoover hose for Trumps big tum-tum-tummy for germs that sneak by Mike and Karen Pence in their roles as the Co-Tsars of repelling Mongol or other tall foreign viruses at a single bound — or if needed a single sneer.

Trump could have asked, and checked, everybody he’s met in the White House and at his “Orgy/Parties” AKA Rallies or Routs, as you choose, whether each person was “well or ill” but when the infectious period precedes the illness by an unknown number of days the Pence dancers would in the future be wasting their normally valueless time in going through those motions. Valueless unless either the VEEP or the PEEP, or both the VEEP and the PEEP enjoy the face sucking weirdness.

If Trump’s base can’t see Trump’s incompetence themselves, that’s more than pathetic, but please MSNBC reveal it anyway through Trump’s best loved film clips, and explain how terrible they really are, and he really is, and possibly a few of the best and brightest, among millions of of his base less intellectually endowed, may finally get it. Maybe that’s just Trump’s unmatchable, or unimaginable, judgement kicking in when more easily matchable judgements would fall flat on their matchable faces, but that theory isn’t an odds-on-favorite for sure.

And the president continuuees: “I do it a lot anyway as you’ve probably heard.” “Wash your hands!” “Keep yourself clean!” (For a dirty old man like fat Donald with all the belly folds and creases as hideouts for small vermin, moles, malevolent organisms of all descriptions, and the millions of fungus among us, that would be hard duty for which Melania would resist being within a thermonuclear blast radius of any of the Donald’s attempts at self-sanitizing.)

And the presidential logorrhea rolls on with, “YOU DON’T HAVE TO NECESSARILY GRAB EVERY HAND RAIL UNLESS YOU HAVE TO.” (What the hell does that mean anyway?)

Parsing that idiocy, too many negatives running around un-netted, but I think Trump’s saying “YOU DO HAVE TO UNNECESSARILY GRAB EVERY HAND RAIL” at least as far as we’ve gotten with this linguistic pretzel. Are we breaking even here, or are we still just circling the drain?

OK, then WE DO HAVE TO UNNECESSARILY GRAB EVERY HAND RAIL, but now we step in the final odiferous puddle from the old man’s nose with “UNLESS YOU HAVE TO. WHEN DO WE HAVE TO?” This is getting to be more and more untranslatable from Trumpistic into spoken English.

Now I’m hearing this as Trump saying “NOW ALTHOUGH WE DIDN’T BEFORE THIS HAVE TO UNNECESSARILY GRAB EVERY HAND RAIL, NOW WE MUST NECESSARILY UNNECESSARILY GRAB EVERY HAND RAIL …

And as Barbara Streisand is wont to say “We’ve only just begun …” We haven’t YET examined any of all the possible variables from the “every” insertion and consideration of “every” before “every” “hand rail”. We don’t even know which among “every” are eligible to enter this bat-shit linguistic madhouse.

Does “every” hand rail imply a particular percentage qualifier for the word “every”? Or is “every” hand rail conflated somehow with the germ resistant qualities of the material from which the hand rail’s constructed?

From whence can hand rail entries cometh? Does every “every” even allow allow entries from “Trump Tiara?” May handrails from Nancy Pelosi’s home town of San Francisco be considered? Very doubtful.

Enough! That’s fuckin’ enough already! I’m fuckin’ jumping off the escalator, parachute or no parachute, if for no other reason than I’m sick and tired of Trump’s uncaring fuckin’ infinitive splitting and smashing, and there are plenty of other issues, not to mention that your advice on everything fuckin’ sucks anyway! Especially this weird handrail business!

I’m sorry to lose my cool this way, but just looking for a few seconds at the Trumpian vacuity dripping and running in green rivulets down his orange face and seeing Pence sucking-up the green vacuity face-on-face the way an anteater sucks up ants, is more than anybody should ever witness. Imagine a microscopic view of the germs, viruses, microscopic organisms, and other unimaginable creepy-crawlies drawn inexorably to licking Trump’s orange and Pence’s semi-albino skins that together form a frightening mosaic of a governmental creamsicle.

Not that it matters, but I’m really fuckin’ fed up with both of those White House creeps, their rigged election, and the snails they slithered in on and put away slimy.

_______

David L. Cattanach