Current battle positions in Idlib as Turks retake M5 – Immense casualties underreported

[ Editor’s Note: The map above is from a Turkish source, as it shows it took all the recently liberated South Idlib territory, which the jihadis did not. But cutting the M5 road seems solid as the retreating Syrian would have retired into Sqareb to defend it.

While Syria did well in South Idlib, it appears now that the Turks had prepared a major offensive on the M-5 that was sustained with a night attack to cut the M5 north of Squareb.

Twitter is where Southfront gets a lot of its material so we made this compilation from there also as twitter material is a few hours fresher.

The fist combat sitrep map shows you how broad the attack was, when the earlier ones were on mainly one line of attack, much easier to interdict with air cover and or artillery. On a broad attacking front it is less effective.

Current situation around Saraqeb City 18:50 pic.twitter.com/PrtVSVT3Si — Ermit Joku (@ErmitJ) February 26, 2020

The second video shows the counter battery fire at night of the SAA and Russians trying to break up attacking formations prior to their continuing their attack in the morning. The Smersh Russian rockets take out a square kilometer via total destruction.

One would assume that night drone put this down accurately We will know tomorrow when there should be drone footage if it worked. No one lived who was under this.

Getting caught, when you are a foreign fighter is never good. At least the officer stepped in to break up the torment. It is always bad for discipline to allow this. Syria troops should not be goofing off entertaining themselves as they have a lot of work to do with a huge about of Turkish equipment. If the Turks organize broad front attacks it can wear the SAA down via attrition.

Chinese Ughyr AlQaeda captured in #Idlib, he thought being muslim meant that he was entitled to Syrian land. Zio-Wahhabi. Syrian army commanders instruct their soldier not to slap him. pic.twitter.com/Rtaw166JaK — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) February 26, 2020

Nothing is worse than scum bags sending kids into war as disposable bullet magnets.

“Syrian rebels” in #Idlib: Al Qaeda terrorist Ahmad Al Qa’qaa leading a group of #Uyghur child soldiers from Uyghur jihadists org Turkistan Islamic Party, preaching jihad to children in IDP camp. pic.twitter.com/bKwnIRqNbc — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) February 26, 2020

While the civilians are suffering these jihadis look well taken care of, living privileged lives.

AlQaeda Terrorists from Malaysia and China fighting in #Idlib preparing for “Jihad” against the Syrian people. NATO’s allies. pic.twitter.com/DPMhl8oOyx — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) February 25, 2020

The Syrian assault forces will be able to retake what was lost today, but the downside is that will wear them down with casualties, which is what Turkey is using the jihadis for.

Breaking: Syrian Army liberates vast areas South #Idlib, now on verge of besieging/Liberating Ghab plain & Jabal Shahshbo Kafr Aweed Captured

Safahun Captured

Fulayfil Captured

Kafr Mus Captured

Kawkaba Captured

Hawarte Captured

Al Fatterah Captured

Milaja Captured MAP: pic.twitter.com/Qo8lZzE84H — The’Nimr’Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) February 26, 2020

The is the best current video that we have even, especially of this manuvering Russian SU-34 using lot of flares to doge a manpad. They only have a mile distance on them and that can be burned up sooner expending more to manuever itself.

Syrian MiG-23 and Russian Su-34 deploying flares for defence against MANPADS. Idlib province, Syria. pic.twitter.com/TIv8l5B1vF — Yuri Lyamin (@imp_navigator) February 26, 2020

