Danish mother tells how her Teenage Son was Beaten into a Coma by Gang of Migrants

Increasingly immigrant gangs are targeting young Danish boys and girls and savagely beating. Not unlike what’s been seen in other Western European countries who’ve been “enriched” with alien cultures, in Denmark, brutal and unprovoked violence against young Danes is becoming part and parcel of daily life.

On Monday, a Danish mother by the name of Karina Lindboe Wind writes on Facebook about how her son Lauritz was severely beaten by a migrant gang in Copenhagen. Her story is as follows:

Lauritz was knocked down from behind, with his head hitting the front of a moving car near Gothersgade. Having been rendered nonconscious from the blow, he was unable to break his fall with his hands, and as a result, went face-first into the pavement. After, one perpetrator is said to have jumped into the air and repeatedly stomped on Lauritz’s face.

Shortly after, Lauritz was rushed by ambulance to the National Hospital’s Trauma Department. He remained unconscious for another after 7 hours until finally coming to. Now he is home, but he has a concussion, and a broken nose and broken eyebrows.

Why did this happen?

There is no reason at all! It was just a weekend as usual, only with migrant gangs roaming around, beating and robbing defenseless young boys and girls.

Among the commenters, another woman writes that something similar happened to her son, writing: “One winter night a few years ago a couple of Somalis beat my son from behind so he went into the snow.”

Other commenters write that they are worried that things will happen to their kids.

Their fears are not baseless.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy – for no reason at all – was punched by two foreign boys on a street in Hillerød. Apparently, the attackers didn’t like his way of walking, Danish news blog Den Korte Avis reports.

The same day, a 17-year-old girl was attacked by four foreign-looking boys in Helsingør. She was repeatedly punched in the face and was stomped. She was taken to hospital for serious injuries, Den Korte Avis reports.

Right-wing news blogs like Den Korte Avis is one of the only news sites in Danish media that writes about the increasingly common, brutal and racist attacks against Danes.

The author of the article says:

It is not the racism that the politically correct are talking about. For them, it is always immigrants who are the victims.

The author also says that these incidents are even more common in neighboring Sweden and that the reason that happens is because the young migrants see Danes/Swedes as “weak”.

Days ago, Voice of Europe reported on an ex-policeman in Sweden with an Afghan background, Mustafa Panshiri, who spoke about the recent robberies, beatings, and acts of humiliation carried out by migrant gangs against Swedes.

“This is escalating. If we don’t tackle it now, we will soon see ethnic Swedes start vigilance groups, attack the perpetrators and break their arms and beat their family members.”

