Danish police release Russian sailors detained on suspicion of drug trafficking

STOCKHOLM, February 27. /TASS/. The Danish police have released 23 out of 24 crewmembers of the Duncan Island ship, including five Russian nationals, detained on suspicion of drug trafficking earlier. One Russian citizen remains in custody, the Copenhagen police informed TASS on Thursday.

“We have inspected the ship fully. After that, we have decided to release 23 out of 24 crewmembers, including 5 Russian citizens,” Soren Rasmussen, a police spokesman, noted. “One Russian citizen who was awaiting the cargo on land remains in custody until March 12. The court may extend his arrest.”

The Russian sailors have been cleared of all charges and they can leave the country freely, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen informed TASS on Thursday.

“On the outcomes of the inspection, the Dutch law enforcement bodies have withdrawn all charges against Russian nationals, who can now leave Denmark freely,” the diplomatic mission commented.

Earlier, the Copenhagen police informed TASS that six Russian nationals had been detained on suspicion of trafficking 100 kg of cocaine on the Duncan Island vessel registered in the Bahamas en route from Helsinborg (Sweden) to St. Petersburg (Russia). According to the Danish law enforcement, five Russians were apprehended at a Danish port of Gedser. In total, 27 people were nabbed on suspicion of drug trafficking: 24 crewmembers, including citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Ecuador, the Philippines and Latvia, and three people awaiting the cargo on land.

from https://tass.com/society/1124423