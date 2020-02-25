David Porter Of FBI Got One Thing Semi-Right.

I don’t know what FBI does nowadays, I guess it defends US “democracy” against evil doers but here is the news story:

I think that Mr. Porter doesn’t understand the zest, so to speak, of this historic moment because he is correct that Russia is “watching” how America “tears itself apart”, but he avoids, for some reason, mentioning of the fact that in this case ALL FBI counter-intelligence resources should be concentrated on investigating Democratic National Committee (DNC), which, together with Democratic Party’s many rank and file DO “tear” America apart and thus, by definition by Mr. Porter, must be considered Russian operatives. If Mr. Porter doesn’t believe me, he surely should listen to his very own direct big boss, POTUS:

But while repeating delusional BS about Russia “wanting to watch” and “conducting brazen operations” Mr. Porter, accidentally, gets one thing semi-right:

“To put it simply, in this space, Russia wants to watch us tear ourselves apart, while it seems that China would rather manage our gradual economic decline over the course of generations,” Porter said.



Semi-right Porter is because he thinks that only China wants want to manage “gradual economic decline over the course of generations”, because Russia not only wants but already DOES manage this decline in a number of different military-political ways, some of which are beyond the grasp of even China. But it is good that Mr. Porter at least acknowledges that there is some “decline” (granted a very speedy one on a historic time scale–within single generation) of the United States and this one is primarily due to a roughly 30 year-long very acute (End of History) delusion about America’s real place in history and greed and utter incompetence and malice of US “elites” who, not Russia or China, screwed their own country royally and continue to do so non-stop. But then again, me writing this, could be construed as Russian “interference” or, Tucker Carlson could easily be accused and charged with being a Russia’s asset because Tucker is exploiting “lines of division” . And, in fact, “exploited” those even more maliciously by publishing NYT’s #1 gigantic bestseller precisely about how America tears itself apart.

Did Mr. Porter and FBI ever tried to investigate, as an example, some US neocons for warmup? Hm, I don’t think so they will–otherwise Mr. Porter’s career will go down really fast. So, back to fighting Wind Mills with all Quixotic zeal and looking for the lost key in the dark alley under the lamp post merely because it is well lit there.

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/02/david-poerter-of-fbi-got-one-thing-semi.html