Days of Arctic in Arkhangelsk are devoted to scientific, technical discoveries

ARKHANGELSK, February 21. /TASS/. The Days of the Arctic, which opened at the Northern Arctic Federal University (SAFU) in Arkhangelsk on Thursday, are devoted to scientific and technical discoveries and to the 100th anniversary of birth of writer Fyodor Abramov, Deputy Director of the University’s Intellectual Center Svetlana Tyukina told TASS.

“Today, we are opening the Days of the Arctic. This year, we have a few topics. First of all, since the Days of the Arctic will continue on February 29, when we shall celebrate the 100th birthday of [writer] Fyodor Abramov — <…> several platforms will be devoted to him. The next topic is the Arctic’s scientific and technical development and discoveries; and another topic is navigating in the White and other Arctic seas,” Tyukina said.

Remembering the writer

Fyodor Abramov is a popular Soviet writer, literary critic, publicist, a most famous representative of the so-called “village prose,” a big movement in Soviet literature of the 1960-1980s. He was born on February 29, 1920 in the Arkhangelsk Region. During the Days of the Arctic, a presentation of a book and a movie about the writer will be released. In addition to that, the University’s students have prepared an exhibition and classes, devoted to the writer.

Students specializing in publishing have arranged a cycle of lectures about Fyodor Abramov. “During the Days of the Arctic, they will hold an intellectual game <…>, based on the writer’s works for high school and university students,” the university’s representative informed.

Another exposition will include a house, typical for the Pinezhsky District. “The exposition showcases spindles, a spinning wheel, a small loom, dolls, interior items, and a so-called red corner [a corner where traditionally icons were placed] with embroidered towels,” she continued. “The exposition recreates the writer’s house.”

Another personality the Days of the Arctic exposition is dedicated to is well-known Soviet polar pilot Ivan Cherevichny, whose name in 2019 was given to Vaskovo Airport in Arkhangelsk. “We shall have a few classes devoted to him,” she added.

Cherevichny explored new air routes in Siberia as well as the Kara and Laptev seas, and escorted ships along the Northern Sea Route. In 1941, he led an expedition which was the first to reach the so-called Pole of Inaccessibility — the Arctic’s most distant area from the mainland. In 1941, he made a flight from Moscow to North America as part of a group of high-ranking specialists to conclude a lend-lease agreement. During the war, he was engaged in combat operations in the North, and escorted vessels.

Nature reserves