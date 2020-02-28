Death toll from new coronavirus in China climbs to 2,788 — authorities

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has climbed to 2,788, and the number of confirmed cases reached 78,824, China’s National Health Commission reported on Friday.

The commission also said that 36,117 people have fully recovered. A total of 39,919 people continue to remain hospitalized, and the condition of 7,952 people is serious.

A total of 318 new cases were confirmed in Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak started. Out of the 318 new cases, 313 were reported in the city of Wuhan.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 35 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

from https://tass.com/world/1124671