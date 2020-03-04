Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 2,981 — authorities

BEIJING, March 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has reached 2,981, while 49,856 people have recovered, China’s National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.

In the past day, 38 fatalities and 119 new cases were registered in China. The total number of coronavirus cases in China reached 80,270.

In Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported, 115 new cases were registered, and the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 25,905.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

