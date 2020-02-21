Death toll from new coronavirus in China's Hubei province climbs to 2,144

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China’s Hubei province has climbed to 2,144, the regional health commission reported on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Hubei province surpassed 62,400.

On Thursday, the regional health commission reported around 62,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China’s Hubei province and the death toll at 2,029.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

from https://tass.com/world/1122701