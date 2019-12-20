Deduction: it’s Brennan who’s leaking—for cause. @SebGorka

Image: John Brennan, inter al.

Sebastian Gorka broadcasts a Salem Radio show and is national security strategist at Fox News. Here, he reviews the fact that the present US economy is booming — doubters no longer speak of recession — and the US is exporting rice to China.. . . In North Korea, people are starving. In Iran the regime is murdering its own people.

When the US is strong, bad guys begin to worry. FISA court insists that by 10 Jan the FBI explain why deceptions were practiced on the FISA court. . . . Once the IG report s dropped, statements on how Durham had access to more information than the IG did. Note also AG Barr’s statement today. New York Times: Durham asked CIA for . . . Conclusion: Brennan is leaking. Leaks come from the defendant, not the prosecutors; Brennan is a lead defendant.

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7459842