Defender Europe is Coming

This post was originally published on this site

TheDuran|

It has passed many years since the Cold War, and now the US government decided to set up exercise Defender 20. It will take part throughout Europe from Germany to Poland to the Baltic states and other Eastern European nations, Nordic countries and even Georgia.
But there are a lot of people who are against this exercise. Here is an example. Have a nice watching.
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

from https://theduran.com/defender-europe-is-coming/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments