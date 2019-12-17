It’s now clear that there was a concerted effort to cover-up substantial questions, inconsistencies, and unsubstantiated conclusions in the OPCW’s report on the alleged Douma chemical attack. From Caitlin Johnstone at medium.com:

It’s been a bad last 24 hours for the war propagandists.

WikiLeaks has published multiple documents providing further details on the coverup within the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) of its own investigators’ findings which contradicted the official story we were all given about an alleged chlorine gas attack in Douma, Syria last year. The alleged chemical weapons incident was blamed on the Syrian government by the US and its allies, who launched airstrikes against Syria several days later. Subsequent evidence indicating that there was insufficient reason to conclude the chlorine gas attack ever happened was repressed by the OPCW, reportedly at the urging of US government officials.

The new publications by WikiLeaks add new detail to this still-unfolding scandal, providing more evidence to further invalidate attempts by establishment Syria narrative managers to spin it all as an empty conspiracy theory. The OPCW has no business hiding any information from the public which casts doubt on the official narrative about an incident which was used to justify an act of war on a sovereign nation.

Continue reading→

Share this: Like this: Like Loading…

from https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/12/16/deluge-of-new-leaks-further-shreds-the-establishment-syria-narrative-by-caitlin-johnstone/