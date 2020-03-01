Dem Insider: Party Bosses Choose the Nominee, Not Voters

The notion that America is democratic is a colossal hoax — falsely claimed by the US political establishment and press agent media.

Reality is vastly otherwise. Powerful interests run the country. Ordinary people have no say whatever.

If elections changed anything for the better, they’d be banned. The US political system is manipulated to assure continuity.

Monied interests are served exclusively, the vast majority of Americans exploited so they benefit, the way it’s always been from inception, notably since the neoliberal 90s.

On MSNBC, former Obama regime official Anton Gunn bluntly said “(t)he party decides its nominee. The public doesn’t really decide the nominee.”

Things are decided out of public view, voters deluded to believe otherwise, why elections when held are farcical.

Both right wings of the US one-party state operate the same way, by their own rules to assure no change in dirty business as usual.

In its Thursday edition, updated on Friday, the NYT reported that Speaker Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Schumer, and Bill Clinton warned about Sanders emerging as party presidential nominee in July — falsely claiming Dems could be wiped out in November.

According to the Times, Dem leaders are “willing to risk intraparty damage to stop his nomination at the national convention in July if they get the chance.”

The Times interviewed 93 out of 771 unelected superdelegates, comprised of high-level current and former Dem officials.

They expressed “overwhelming opposition to handing the Vermont senator the nomination if he arrived with the most delegates but fell short of a majority.”

Claiming he’d lose to Trump and hand both houses to GOP candidates defies reality, polls showing otherwise.

According to Real Clear Politics, an average of polls conducted from February 14 – 27 showed Sanders is heavily favored to be Dem nominee with an 11.1 point edge over Biden, other Dem aspirants trailing him by wider margins.

An average of national general election polls conducted this month show Sanders defeating Trump handily by a 49.4 – 44.5 margin.

He may be more likely to defeat Trump than other Dem presidential aspirants, his rhetoric notably appealing to young and working-class voters.

If he fails to win a majority of delegates before the July Dem convention, superdelegates will likely choose an aspirant other than him as party standard bearer.

Wanting his chances undermined, anonymous US intelligence sources falsely claimed Russia is helping his campaign to “sow division” in the country — despite no evidence suggesting it because none exists.

Aspirant Tulsi Gabbard slammed the above rubbish, saying it “seek(s) to do two things:

“1. Create enough suspicion around Sanders, by falsely tarnishing him as a puppet of Russia, that he loses the election. 2. Or, at the very least, if Bernie wins the (Dem) nomination, force him to engage in inflammatory anti-Russia rhetoric and perpetuate the New Cold War and nuclear arms race, which are existential threats to our country and the world.”

Addressing her own campaign, Gabbard added:

“Am I going to allow myself to be manipulated and forced into a corner by overreaching intelligence agencies and the corporate media where, in order for me to win the presidency, I’m going to have to do what I know is not in the interests of the American people and world peace?” “Or will I stand up to the corrupt neocon and neoliberal establishment, condemn their lies and smears, and act with the integrity and foresight necessary to forge a rational policy that will serve all our interests?”

She’s the only aspirant in the race worthy of public support because of her anti-war/progressive agenda, shown by her voting record, much different from Sanders, voting along Dem party lines most of the time.

It’s why party bosses and supportive media either smear or ignore her, assuring her marginal support as shown in polls, keeping her out of most debates to deny her a public platform for voters to know what she stands for.

Aspirants for the nation’s highest office aside, polls show most voters oppose same old/same old. Yet party bosses assure that’s what they get every time.

Candidate Trump pretended to be different. His record in office showed otherwise, exceeding the worst of his predecessors.

If Sanders becomes Dem nominee and defeats Trump in November, a long shot on both counts but possible, will he live up to his lofty campaign promises or follow in the footsteps of his predecessors?

It’s highly unlikely that he’d be permitted to become Dem standard bearer and president without having sold his soul to the system.

The only way he can win over powerful interests that run the country and be elevated to the nation’s highest office is by assuring that he’ll guarantee continuity.

That’s the price to become president or hold high-level congressional positions.

Throughout his near-40 years in politics, largely in Congress, he’s gone along to get along.

If elevated to the nation’s highest office, it’s virtually certain that he’d operate the same way — with a little wiggle room to throw crumbs at supporters, short of major policy changes like Medicare for all and other social justices programs.

While he’s not Trump, he’s part of the same dirty system that won’t change with him or anyone else as president.

That’s the disturbing reality of how the US is run — by the people who own the country, what John Jay, the first Supreme Court chief justice, long ago explained.

