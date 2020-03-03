Democracy for America Endorses Sanders in 'Wake-Up Call to Broken, Visionless, Corporate Democratic Establishment'

strong>

[I used this illustration because Dr. Dean and his brother started Democracy for America. I went all out on this one and sent this poll to thousands of Facebook users in Bernie Groups. Did it tip the scale? I hope so! Although Dr. Dean made it clear that he wanted to get all of the old people out of the political processes”.]

“Bernie Sanders has built a powerful multi-racial, multi-generational movement and we’re excited to join the campaign at this critical moment in the Democratic race.”

by Jake Johnson

“Americans want fundamental change in Washington, not a return to the status quo,” said Charles Chamberlain, chair of Democracy for America.

Progressive advocacy group Democracy for America endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president on Monday after the Vermont senator received nearly 80% support in a membership vote.

“Bernie Sanders is the candidate who is energizing our base, connecting with those who have long felt ignored by our politics, and electrifying the next generation of Americans.”

Charles Chamberlain, Democracy for America

Next Page 1 | 2

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/Democracy-for-America-Endo-by-Stephen-Fox-Bernie-Sanders-2020-Endorsements_Democracy-For-America_Democracy-For-America-Presidential-Poll-2020-200303-481.html