Democrat House members prepare to strap political NOOSES around their own necks in impeachment fiasco based entirely on fabricated thought crimes

(Natural News) Now we arrive at the eve of one of the most grotesque abuses of power ever witnessed in the history of the United States of America. The self-destructing Democrats, poisoned by their own hatred while grossly miscalculating popular support for their actions, are about to vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump based entirely on fabricated “thought crimes.”

President Trump didn’t actually do anything wrong, the evidence shows, but he meant to, the Democrats are arguing with a straight face. And a president can be impeached based on a mental motive that is assigned to him by his political opponents, say the Democrats, even if he had no such motives himself.

By this standard, of course, Obama should have been arrested and imprisoned for the treasonous act of wanting to help fund Iran’s nuclear weapons development programs. But when he ordered literal pallets of cash to be laundered through international banks and delivered to Iran in military cargo planes, the left-wing media said his motives were pure and honest. Nothing to see here. Move along.

A person’s actions no longer matter in America. The determining factor is whatever the media claims you were thinking when those actions were taken. This is why the left-media media celebrates violence against Trump supporters, of course. The violence, they claim, is justified because the motives of the person committing violence are noble, since murdering Trump supporters is considered a “good” thing to the lunatic Left. Under this false premise, the CIA-controlled media simply condemns all enemies of the deep state to be evil, incompetent or insane, even when their rubber-meets-the-road actions are doing great things for America (such as causing the national unemployment rate to plunge to historic lows).

As Sharyl Attkisson writes in an especially insightful analysis article, “[T]o prove their points, Democrats require us to believe they can read minds. President Trump said nothing about a quid pro quo during the phone call in question. He didn’t threaten to hold up aid or a White House meeting. But Democrats say that’s exactly what he meant.”

She goes on, explaining:

President Trump explicitly stated in a private conversation with one of the Democrats’ witnesses that he wanted “no quid pro quo.” But the mind-reading Democrats know Trump meant the opposite; Trump did want a quid pro quo.

And it’s not just Democrats. Each of the Democrats’ witnesses also drew conclusions about President Trump, his supposedly corrupt motivations and thought processes, that would require them to read minds. (Most of them said they’d neither met nor spoken to Trump.)

I think that from a practical standpoint, it’s difficult to prosecute a serious case based almost solely on the idea that you claim to know what the other guy was thinking.

Trump condemns the Democrats in a stunning letter of rebuke

In a stunning, historic letter released just today, President Trump openly condemns the Democrats for carrying out their hate crimes against the United States by conspiring to try to remove a duly elected president simply because Democrats’ hearts are full of hatred for Trump and America.

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” writes Trump. He continues:

The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence. They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!

Congressman Adam Schiff cheated and lied all the way up to the present day, even going so far as to fraudulently make up, out of thin air, my conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine and read this fantasy language to Congress as though it were said by me. His shameless lies and deceptions, dating all the way back to the Russia Hoax, is one of the main reasons we are here today.

Now, it seems, anyone can be accused of a thought crime for merely diverging from the obedience demands of the insane, authoritarian Left. Indeed, the same sleazy tactic has been used to ban my work on every major tech platform by assigning to my articles and videos malicious intent that is wholly fabricated by those who intend to silence the truth.

Democrats no longer need actual evidence to convict anyone: You are guilty simply for the way you think!

Keep this in mind if Democrats ever retake the White House or regain a majority in the U.S. Supreme Court.

No person is safe in an authoritarian society where powerful elitists can convict you for thoughts they CLAIM you were thinking inside the privacy of your own mind

Thought crimes are now a very real thing in Democrat-run America, where no free-thinking individual is safe from the authoritarian tyranny of the lawless Left.

You don’t even have to commit an actual crime to be guilty. You just have to be accused of a thought crime. That’s now sufficient, and you’re guilty until proven innocent. Never forget how many media outlets (like MSNBC) reported, “Nothing in the Steele Dossier has been proven false!”

Vote against every Democrat in every election for the rest of your life, and read Longevity.news so you can live an extra couple of decades just to stick it to them again and again.

There is no Democrat who should ever be allowed to seize power ever again, in any context. Every last one of them is a criminal traitor to America and a scourge upon humanity. The very basis of their impeachment is a clear and present danger to liberty and the rule of law. If anyone should be removed from power right now, it’s every single Democrat who votes for impeachment based on the flimsiest of justifications.

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-17-democrat-house-members-strap-political-nooses-around-their-own-necks-impeachment.html