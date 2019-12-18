Democrat impeachment of Trump just a scheme to obstruct investigations into billions in alleged Biden money laundering discovered by Giuliani

(Natural News) On Monday, reports noted that House Democrats snuck some rather preposterous allegations against President Donald Trump in their 169-page impeachment report, a highly-partisan document of lies, deceit, half-truths, intentional misleadings, and outright falsehoods.

In particular, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the report contains charges that President Trump committed acts of bribery (yeah, they added that one after failing to bring it up even once during Rep. Nadler’s ‘hearings’ last week) and wire fraud.

Wire fraud? Bribery? How?

Oh.

HERE the Judiciary Committee alleges Trump committed wire fraud in his July 25 call to Zelensky and July 26 call to Sondland “in furtherance of an ongoing bribery scheme.”https://t.co/NNKdxpGXRs pic.twitter.com/WL4uSQ5ANX — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 16, 2019

So in other words, by delivering aid to Ukraine Trump committed “wire fraud” and “bribery” — aid that was appropriated lawfully by Congress.

Got it.

So, where did this ridiculous nonsense come from? Could it be that House Democrats are merely trying to preempt the president and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the latter of whom has been on the trail of evidence indicating that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, actually engaged in money laundering and wire fraud?

Yes, that could very well be it.

As NewsTarget reported back in September, Giuliani — a former federal prosecutor who knows a thing or three about investigative work — found a $3 million payment to Hunter Biden from Ukraine, which was ‘laundered’ through Latvia, then to Cyprus, and into the United States.

Remember, Hillary was supposed to win and we were never supposed to learn about this corruption

Giuliani also discovered that when the Ukrainian prosecutor queried Cyprus government officials about the amount of money being laundered through to Hunter Biden, he was informed that the U.S. embassy (during the Obama administration, recall) told Cyprus officials not to reveal the amount.

NEW FACT: One $3million payment to Biden’s son from Ukraine to Latvia to Cyprus to US. When Prosecutor asked Cyprus for amount going to son, he was told US embassy (Obama’s) instructed them not to provide the amount. Prosecutor getting too close to son and Biden had him fired. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

“Today though it’s the $3 million laundered payment, classical proof of guilty knowledge and intent, that was kept from you by Swamp Media. Ukraine-Latvia-Cyprus-US is a usual route for laundering money. Obama’s US embassy told Cyprus bank not to disclose amount to Biden. Stinks!” he wrote in a follow-up.

Today though it’s the $3 million laundered payment, classical proof of guilty knowledge and intent, that was kept from you by Swamp Media. Ukraine-Latvia-Cyprus-US is a usual route for laundering money. Obama’s US embassy told Cyprus bank not to disclose amount to Biden. Stinks! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

Fast-forward to the present. Over the weekend, as reported by The National Sentinel, Giuliani — who recently traveled back to Ukraine as well as Hungary and Cyprus — revealed more bombshells related not only to the previous allegations of money laundering, but also the fact that in order to launder the money, there had to be alleged wire fraud as well (because sending money electronically for fraudulent purposes…).

He also found:

— Ukrainian officials offered up six criminal cases involving Joe and Hunter Biden, including “money laundering;”

— One Ukrainian official produced official communiques and documents he says proves that Obama’s U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and ‘impeachment witness’ Maria Yovanovich perjured herself during her hearing;

— Another, Victor Shokin, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general, described how then-President Petro Poroshenko came into his office and told him he’d better stop investigating Hunter Biden or the country would lose a billion dollars in aid, as Joe Biden threatened (Shokin was fired);

— There are dozens of inquiries open into possible misallocation of U.S. funds in Ukraine, with the U.S. Embassy’s involvement.

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Extortion, bribery, money-laundering, wire fraud…now we know where Democrats got their allegations against President Trump, don’t we?

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Democrats know for certain that what Giuliani has found is stone-cold evidence of massive Obama-era corruption involving one of the leading 2020 Democratic contenders — Joe Biden. And while the party may be willing to ‘sacrifice’ him at the altar of political expedience, preferring to back another candidate against Trump next year, that won’t save him or his son — or whomever else this corruption touches — from a day of reckoning.

Meantime, all House Democrats have done is borrow a technique from Obama’s Marxist mentor, Saul Alinsky: Accuse your political rival of committing the same wrongs you have committed.

