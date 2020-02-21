Democrat Lloyd Blankfein Would Probably Vote For Trump Over Bernie Sanders

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said he would probably vote for Donald Trump over Bernie Sanders, according to the Financial Times.

“I think I might find it harder to vote for Bernie than for Trump,” said Blankfein, a Democrat.

“The Democrats would be working very hard to find someone who is as divisive as Trump,” he continued. “But with Bernie they would have succeeded.”

“At least Trump cares about the economy.”

That said, Blankfein noted “There’s a long time between now and then.

Blankfein’s comments should come as no surprise, as he and Sanders have been at odds for quite a while.

Last July, Sanders tweeted out a list of Wall Street CEOs who have criticized him in the past, including Blankfein. Sanders quotes Franklin Roosevelt on how he should be judged “by the enemies I have made.” The two then went back and forth on Twitter, with Sanders criticizing Blankfein for the Goldman Sachs bailout. –Bloomberg

And weeks ago, Blankfein tweeted that Sanders would “ruin the economy.”

If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) February 12, 2020

