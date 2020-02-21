Dissecting Ireland's February 2020 general election and the state of the nation

On the 25th of May, 2018, the people of Ireland became the first population in human history to freely vote, in referendum, to kill their own young…

The Irish Prime-minister (Taoiseach Enda) Kenny is going on Saturday to ask European Union leaders to agree that, if the people of Northern Ireland…

Professor Sean Gabb, lecturer, political activist, writer and historian, explains how the media became a mean of governmental propaganda in Great…

Prominent Russian Philosopher about Irish Identity and Celtic Christianity: The Celts didn’t regard the Christianization as a radical and revolution…

Just over two months ago, I was interviewed by The Daily Mail. Let me give the facts of the story that I was told.

We have to look first at what NATO is. It is a parasite, which need a host. The powers in the West need Iraq, Libya etc., just essentially to rob…

The Irish foreign ministry received over 50,000 passport applications from Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the first quarter of 2017 alone,…

Dr. Declan Hayes, British economist and geopolitical analyst, explains the outcome of the British referendum on EU membership

The spread of Christianity among the Irish people laid the foundation of the new era (St. Patrick era), which, as we have seen, is interpreted as a…

Three senior Irish bankers were jailed on Friday for up to three-and-a-half years for conspiring to defraud investors in the most prominent…

Since 2001 and the beginning of the war in Afghanistan, the US military has been using Shannon Airport in Western Ireland to send troops, ammunition…

In the Republic of Ireland, among the most notable result from last week’s general election outcome was a substantial rise in popularity for the left…

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/dissecting-irelands-february-2020-general-election-and-state-nation