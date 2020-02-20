Divisions on Health Care Continue to Define 2020 Democratic Race
Tonight’s Debate in Nevada Is the Most Consequential Moment of the 2020 Race
Klobuchar Is in Fourth Place, and Her Policies Are Shockingly Conservative
Trump Spreads Alarm About Green New Deal: “They Want to Kill Our Cows”
Sanders Calls Trump’s Clemency for Corrupt Officials Proof of a Broken System
Democrats Warn of Potential Chaos in Nevada Weeks After Iowa Tech Issues
House Rep Overseeing Tax Code Is Number One in Corporate PAC Donations
Healthcare continues to be a central issue of the Democratic nomination fight, with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren repeating their calls for Medicare for All on the debate stage Wednesday night while their rivals proposed more incremental approaches.
We continue our roundtable discussion on Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Nevada. Our guests are Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation, America’s oldest weekly magazine, and a columnist for WashingtonPost.com; journalist and activist Raquel Willis, executive editor of Out magazine, who has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president; Ana María Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive advocacy group that has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders; Annise Parker, the former mayor of Houston, now president of the Victory Fund, which works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ officials in government and has endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president.