Dmitri Simes Is Not Stuipid.

Despite being one of the people behind The National Interest magazine which is, for all intents and purposes, a tabloid and a laughing stock due to its utterly ridiculous opinions (bar few far and between competent ones) on matters of warfare. In fact, Dmitri Simes was one of the victims of slander by the Russiagate-mongering media whores . But Simes’ problem is a bit more complex–for years he was commenting on US polices to Russian audiences and that is where I always had issue with him and points of view he was trying to present as some kind of range of interpretations of views by some invisible Washington elites who arrived to those views as a result of rational thought based on understanding of the American national interest (no pun intended) . Each time I watched Simes trying to explain this I had an urge to tell him to drop the pretense of expertise and face the reality that the United States is run by literally imbeciles and corrupt petulant sociopaths.

Here is Simes yesterday at Putin’s press-conference where he asks a question about START’s extension. Watch how Putin comments on that.

[embedded content]

It is extremely instructive and both implicitly and explicitly underscores a total lack of credibility of the United States in any issue of the international relations. Comments on Ukraine are especially amusing, because they are true. So, I don’t know Simes’ thought process but today any talk about sensible arms limitations treaties with the United States is a complete exercise in futility, as it was starting from Russia getting Crimea back as a result of US (and EU) sponsored bloody coup in Kiev in 2014. We are inside the increasingly hard global geopolitical clash the declining United States initiated as the last resort in trying to save it increasingly ethereal hegemony. The obvious problem, of course, is the fact that the US doesn’t have any resources for such a serious clash. Before financial noose tightens completely–different analysts only vary in the time frame, not the ultimate outcome –Russia has all the time she needs to play “ the forms must be obeyed ” game, making sure that no global conflict erupts, that is NOT initiated by increasingly desperate United States. After that? I don’t know, I don’t think anybody knows, least of all American political class most of which never worked a day in productive capacity or served in any way or form in the military to have experiences with the real world, be that inside the US, let alone outside where the ignorance of American politicians became legendary. I guess, the look at Dmitri’s face by the end of Putin’s response could tell the story, even when considering the fact that Simes is generally not very emotional and is rather on a grim side most of the times. Dmitri Simes is not a stupid man by far but he should have seen what was coming and about what I warned five years ago.

After that, I just needed to document this defeat. I do owe one clarification, however, to my readers here–I take no joy at seeing the country, which gave us shelter and became our home in the times of humanitarian catastrophe in Russia (former USSR to be more precise) in 1990s and whose founding ideas shone so attractively then, degenerating into the third world dysfunctional politically and economically clone of some African or Latin American failed states. But maybe there is a degree of a poetic historic justice in that. I don’t know.

Now thanks to our reader Eduardo, who provided the link (Thank you) to Phil Giraldi’s blazing account of the state of the US military, I want to quote some. As you may understand and I never hid it, in fact, I spoke about it openly–my background prevents me, for ethical reasons, from too much of a focus on the actual state of US military. Phil does have this right, fully deserved. This is what he has to say:

Read it in full. It is worth reading. I said many times–political scientists do not make good geopolitical analysts because they do not have instruments required for understanding the main factor which shapes geopolitical balance–military power and warfare. Phil Giraldi has those instruments.

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2019/12/dmitri-simes-is-not-stuipid.html