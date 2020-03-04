Doctors do not confirm poisoning of Abkhazian presidential candidate Bzhania

KRASNODAR, March 4. /TASS/. Doctors have ruled out the poisoning of Abkhazian presidential candidate Aslan Bzhania who was taken to Regional Clinical Hospital No.1 in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar on March 2, a source in the hospital informed TASS.

On Wednesday, Bzhania was diagnosed with double pneumonia.

“Syndromic therapy is being conducted. The patient’s condition stems from respiratory syndromes. We have no data on poisoning yet. The preliminary test results have been obtained, there is no data suggesting that he could be poisoned,” the source said.

On Monday, a spokesman for Abkhazia’s opposition foundation Apra told TASS that Aslan Bzhania, a candidate for Abkhazian president, had been taken to a hospital in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi after he had felt sick on his way back to Sukhum from Moscow. On the evening of March 2, Bzhania was transported to Krasnodar’s Regional Clinical Hospital No.1 and put in an intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition. On Tuesday morning, Bzhania emerged from a medically induced coma.