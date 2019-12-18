Doesn’t Democracy Exist?



The Acqua Alta that drowns Venice in these rainy and gray days of November is unfortunately also a representation of the Italian political, social…

These are the inspired words of a holy Orthodox priest who reposed in Russia in 1908, St John of Kronstadt. In them, one will find a general rule…

Protestantism was and remains at the center of life in the States, and this means that Gnosticism is also central there, for Protestantism is Gnostic…

There is a myth among the feminist wing of the liberal school of international relations that they often like to use and repeat to prove their case….

So you still believe Bernie Sanders (the 2016 presidential candidate) is an anti-establishment/anti-war politician? 1. He voted in favor of use of…

Luis Felipe Moyano (1946-1996), better known as Nimrod de Rosario, was an Argentinian writer who deeply and extensively studied comparative religions…

Back when I was a young anti-war, anti-establishment activist, I used to hold the utmost respect and admiration for Professor Noam Chomsky of MIT (…

In this essay, I will deal with the historical development of the supremacy of the principle of state sovereignty over the principle of self-…

Thousands of Algerians remain on the streets since the Constitutional Council announced that presidential elections scheduled for July 4 will be…

Plato’s famous work the Republic is an effort to create a good government based on abstract ideas, something very distasteful to Southerners, who…

If you want to exclude certain categories from society, in particular these categories of significance, you have to search for a substitute to fill…

Rap originally began as socio-political commentary by disaffected minorities, so it’s fitting that rapper Hard Kaur would return to the genre’s roots…

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/doesnt-democracy-exist