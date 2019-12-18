Doesn’t Democracy Exist?
21.11.2019
The Acqua Alta that drowns Venice in these rainy and gray days of November is unfortunately also a representation of the Italian political, social…
24.04.2019
These are the inspired words of a holy Orthodox priest who reposed in Russia in 1908, St John of Kronstadt. In them, one will find a general rule…
29.05.2019
Protestantism was and remains at the center of life in the States, and this means that Gnosticism is also central there, for Protestantism is Gnostic…
16.12.2019
There is a myth among the feminist wing of the liberal school of international relations that they often like to use and repeat to prove their case….
01.05.2018
So you still believe Bernie Sanders (the 2016 presidential candidate) is an anti-establishment/anti-war politician? 1. He voted in favor of use of…
03.02.2014
Luis Felipe Moyano (1946-1996), better known as Nimrod de Rosario, was an Argentinian writer who deeply and extensively studied comparative religions…
20.04.2017
Back when I was a young anti-war, anti-establishment activist, I used to hold the utmost respect and admiration for Professor Noam Chomsky of MIT (…
17.01.2015
In this essay, I will deal with the historical development of the supremacy of the principle of state sovereignty over the principle of self-…
13.06.2019
Thousands of Algerians remain on the streets since the Constitutional Council announced that presidential elections scheduled for July 4 will be…
19.09.2019
Plato’s famous work the Republic is an effort to create a good government based on abstract ideas, something very distasteful to Southerners, who…
10.06.2017
If you want to exclude certain categories from society, in particular these categories of significance, you have to search for a substitute to fill…
29.07.2019
Rap originally began as socio-political commentary by disaffected minorities, so it’s fitting that rapper Hard Kaur would return to the genre’s roots…
from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/doesnt-democracy-exist