DOJ civil war aims to remove AG Barr & weaken Trump (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Roger Stone, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan and Michael Flynn…key players in the deep state war to destroy US President Donald Trump.

More that 1,100 ex-DOJ officials are going Attorney General Barr demanding he resign for his decision to examine the harsh sentencing recommendation from prosecutors of Roger Stone. Ex-DOJ officials are calling for current DOJ officials to rise up, report abuses, and withdraw from cases that involve ‘misconduct’.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The Deep State-Democrat-media complex has been attacking AG Bill Barr since he smacked down Mueller’s prosecutors for abusing Roger Stone by recommending a 7 to 9 year prison sentence for process crimes.

The shampeachment hoax blew up in the Democrats’ faces so they had to cook up a new scandal.

The new left-wing narrative being parroted by the media and other Deep State actors is that there is a “crisis at the Justice Department.”

The Washington Post and New York Times happily reported that more than 1,100 former DOJ DC swamp creatures signed a letter calling for Attorney General Bill Barr’s resignation.

The letter also called on current DOJ officials to “report” abuses, resign in protest and to withdraw from cases that involve “misconduct.”

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees signed a public letter Sunday urging Attorney General William P. Barr to resign over his handling of the case of President Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone — and exhorted current department employees to report any unethical conduct. “Mr. Barr’s actions in doing the President’s personal bidding unfortunately speak louder than his words,” the Justice Department alumni wrote in the letter posted online. “Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign.” Signatures for the letter were gathered by Protect Democracy, a group that has been critical of Barr’s handling of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian election interference and Trump. The letter acknowledges there is little chance the signatories’ criticism will lead to Barr’s departure, adding, “because we have little expectation he will do so, it falls to the Department’s career officials to take appropriate action to uphold their oaths of office and defend nonpartisan, apolitical justice.”

The former DOJ officials called for an uprising of current DOJ officials.

The letter called on DOJ officials to follow the “heroic” example of the four Mueller prosecutors who resigned from Roger Stone’s case “and be prepared to report future abuses to the Inspector General, the Office of Professional Responsibility, and Congress; to refuse to carry out directives that are inconsistent with their oaths of office; to withdraw from cases that involve such directives or other misconduct; and, if necessary, to resign and report publicly — in a manner consistent with professional ethics — to the American people the reasons for their resignation.”

Tom Fitton referred to the DOJ as a “leftist fiefdom.”

Confirming DOJ is leftist fiefdom: Leftist group organizes “former” DoJ gov’t employees to attack Barr for refusing to abuse Stone. Same Group Sent Similar Letter Pushing for Prosecution of @RealDonaldTrump. Of course @NyTimes is happy about ltr. https://t.co/E5I2iNwVl1 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 16, 2020

