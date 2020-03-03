Doofus & Doofuser – Political Systems Here and There

happy butch

doofus |ˈdo͞ofəs| (also dufus)

noun (pl. doofuses) N. Amer. informal

a stupid person

Nationalism versus Malignant Nationalism

Nationalism is actually cultural. Malignant nationalism is what happens when a culture feels threatened. Benign, or cultural nationalism, should be defined as what it actually is, patriotism. Example given, in the secular tradition of the republic, coupled to the culture, ‘To be French!’ is a form of patriotism.

Malignant nationalism, on the other hand, is a sort of herniated patriotism run amok; due to fear, oppression, or in some cases, a narcissistic chauvinism’s manipulations and, oftentimes, a combination of these.

In some cultures, those with a thoroughly militaristic history, for instance Prussia, or Austria of the Hapsburgs’ empire, are more inclined to a malignant nationalism; however this had been somewhat tempered in the French due to historical events attempting (however unevenly) to establish a republic, however it is the invisible neo-colonial forces rule.

The British transition to democracy had ultimately been one of a ‘democracy for me but not for thee’ ruling class model where the Anglo-Saxon cultural chauvinism has devolved from King John’s barons, of the Magna Carta era, to become the contemporary, self-centered, corporate rule or, the manipulative phenomenon represented today’s ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence agencies unanswerable to anyone other than that ‘noble’ class represented in the corporations’ large stakeholder.

Honestly, relative to the history developed from these preceding, you can forget about the charade called a ballot box. No matter the election outcome, it is a self-appointed, invisible corporate senate, concentrates control of any ability to exploit this world’s resources (temporal power) in the hands of a small military-industrial elite that sneers at you.

✓ Corporate Public Relations = Propagandized Doofus Public

Liberalism versus Neo-Liberalism

“Liberalism”, in its’ original sense, simply meant the corporations (or the era’s equivalent) had loosened the marionette strings a bit. The most conservative governments of the Western nation-states are at the head of history’s so-called “liberal democracies.” The degeneracy accomplished by those who’ve espoused a hard line of ‘liberalism’ over the past 100 years is stark; when any & every deviancy that can be imagined is pushed into a society’s face, falling under a protective rubric of “Free Expression” opposed to traditional values (whether or not those ‘traditional values’ are coercive), social tensions will result in the extreme. An excellent example of the scope of the degeneracy would be to compare the ‘feminism’ of Cicily Isabel Fairfield of the 1930s to the feminism of today. Fairfield possessed elements of conservatism that were admirable; she wanted a ‘fair shake’ for women, nothing more. She absolutely admired ‘manly’ men and detested the rising homosexual culture of the West’s liberal democracies. Her stance was there should be a principled detente between the male and female worlds with an honest ‘free trade’ agreement between the sexes that was not hypocritical; example given would be those posed as monogamous, married, but prostitute-serviced males, should not be excused any more than a slut posing as a faithful wife but performing like a champion whore behind her husband’s back. Social contracts can be honorable and must be honored or drop the pretense. What is more, Fairfied clearly recognized women’s and men’s distinct cultural worlds. I expect Fairfield would outright reject today’s feminism and its’ embrace of a liberal degeneracy where everyone is demanded to embrace LGBT as though it were a prerequisite for a subsequent, mandatory, mono-sexuality. Men must deny their testosterone, women must suppress their estrogen, and any cultural evolution is not allowed to distinguish the natural androgyny of intelligence as anything different to sexuality, there are no more female and male worlds in interaction. In Liberalism’s new, ideal mono-sexual culture, everyone is required to be (at least) either half dyke or half fag.

There should be a categorical difference perceived between allowing a respectful space for gays & the diverse transgenders, and the unnatural (moronic, actually) demand these be embraced in some evangelical sense by more traditional straight people, no different to female and male cultures should be allowed space to evolve in healthy, cooperative direction, not abolished.

✓ Liberal propaganda = Doofuser social expectations

Doofus Award a.k.a.

Cicily Isabel Fairfield Exposes #MeToo Sluts Award

The ugly (UGLY) fucker Harvey Weinstein invites an aspiring young actress (too many times to count) to his house to, well, what’d she expect? To fuck her way to stardom. Actress fucks her way to the stars, but can’t ever fuck anyone else without recalling how ugly Weinstein was, now she’s traumatized for life. In circumstance of ugly in every sense, she knew to advance her acting career she had to fuck Jabba the Hut and she did it. She could have declined and looked for an honest job but you know, those MILLION$… #MeToo also known as exposed sluts suing to recover honor they’d never possessed… oh, but those MILLION$…

Doofus Award Honorable Mention

Now, let’s go to cases of ‘rape with a cattle prod’ that #MeToo won’t touch: confirmed torture site boss & UGLY Gina Cheri Haspel runs the Central Intelligence Agency with its ongoing history of molesting democracies in Latin America. So, Gwyneth Paltrow, where’s your resentful vagina when it comes to speaking up in regards to the BILLION$ extracted from Latin America with what amounts to rape by cattle prod? Can’t go there because Gina ‘broke the glass ceiling’ and epitomizes the ‘liberated’ woman? Or is it about risking your MILLION$?

Doofuser Award

President ‘grab em by the pussy’ Trump (what an asshole) appoints a man that sincerely believes in literal Biblical plagues, Mike Pence, as ‘corona virus czar.’ Pence directs Homeland Security to employ prayer as the primary containment strategy because ‘plagues are God’s will.’ So, should we conclude a predictable outcome with noting the retrospective folk wisdom “nothing fails like prayer” … ? … alternatively, if Corona Virus isn’t as bad (likely it isn’t, see Bentley’s article) as the scare-mongering media would have you believe, terrorism freaking you out mustn’t be nearly good enough and something else is up, now, let’s recall Country Joe’s take on empire:

Yeah, come on all of you, big strong men, Uncle Sam needs your help again

He’s got himself in a terrible jam, way down yonder in Vietnam

So put down your books and pick up a gun, we’re gonna have a whole lotta fun

And it’s one, two, three, what are we fighting for?

Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn, next stop is Vietnam

And it’s five, six, seven, open up the pearly gates

Well there ain’t no time to wonder why

Whoopee! we’re all gonna die

Well, come on generals, let’s move fast, your big chance has come at last

Gotta go out and get those reds, the only good commie is one that’s dead

And you know that peace can only be won when we’ve blown ’em all to kingdom come

And it’s one, two, three, what are we fighting for?

Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn, next stop is Vietnam

And it’s five, six, seven, open up the pearly gates

Well there ain’t no time to wonder why

Whoopee! we’re all gonna die

Well, come on Wall Street, don’t move slow, why man, this is war a-go-go

There’s plenty good money to be made by supplying the Army with the tools of the trade

Just hope and pray that if they drop the bomb, they drop it on the Viet Cong

And it’s one, two, three, what are we fighting for?

Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn, next stop is Vietnam

And it’s five, six, seven, open up the pearly gates

Well there ain’t no time to wonder why

Whoopee! we’re all gonna die

Well, come on mothers throughout the land, pack your boys off to Vietnam

Come on fathers, don’t hesitate, send ’em off before it’s too late

Be the first one on your block to have your boy come home in a box

And it’s one, two, three, what are we fighting for?

Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn, next stop is Vietnam

And it’s five, six, seven, open up the pearly gates

Well there ain’t no time to wonder why

Whoopee! we’re all gonna die

Substitute ‘terrorist’ for ‘communist’ and you’ll see some things never change… will the next ‘hot war’ boogeyman be Russians? Making everyone ‘intelligence-killing-numb-of-fright’ over the virus is likely because they’re prepping you all for something bigger –

