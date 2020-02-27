DOW PLUNGES 500, GOLD SURGES: War On Gold & Silver Will Break Into Spectacular Pieces Soon, A Continued Rally In Gold, Collapse Is Now Inevitable

On the heels of the Dow plunging 500 and gold rallying $11, the war on gold and silver will break into spectacular pieces soon, plus a look at the continued rally in gold and why collapse is now inevitable.

War On Gold & Silver

February 27 ( King World News ) – Eric Pomboy: “The war on Gold is alive and well. It will break into spectacular pieces. Soon.”

Wow

Frederick Ducrozet, Global Macro Strategist: “Euro area banks increased long-term loans to the corporate sector by the largest amount in…12 years in January. The ECB could still ease as an insurance against any tightening in funding conditions (e.g., TLTROs), but at least credit supply is unlikely to be a problem.” (See below).

WOW: New Long-Term Corporate Loans Spike In Europe

Europeans Jumping On Board The Easy Money Train

Peter Boockvar: “Also out in Europe was the ECB loan data where total Eurozone loans to non financial businesses rose 2.6% y/o/y, the same pace as seen in the prior two months. It’s pretty lackluster considering how cheap credit it. Households responded more as loans to them grew by 3.7% y/o/y vs 3.5% in December and this is being mostly driven by mortgages which rose by 4.1% y/o/y. In response to the easy money, the ECB has now created housing bubbles in certain markets. It has gotten to the point where they are looking at recalculating their CPI figure because it currently understates the cost of housing. So we’ve had scorched earth monetary policy over the past 6 years from the ECB on a faulty and understated read of inflation. You can’t make this stuff up.”

A Continued Rally In Gold…

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank: “A continued rally in gold depends among other factors on a continued drop in US real yields. Currently at -0.23%, the lowest since 2013 and a key source of inspiration for hedge funds positioning as per the chart. (See below).

Gold Spiked Along With Plunge In US Real Yields

US 10-Year Treasury

Jeroen Blokland: “US 10-year Treasury yield at a new all-time low of 1.2822%. It was 1.92% and the start of 2020. (See below).

US 10-Year Treasury Collapses To 1.2822%

Collapse Is No Inevitable

Peter Schiff: “The U.S. stock market was priced for perfection and didn’t get it. It is way overvalued and a bear market is long overdue. The Coronavirus is merely the straw that broke the market’s back. Now that its broken collapse is inevitable, regardless of what happens with the virus.”

Gold & Silver

Graddhy out of Sweden: “Both are still holding their breakout. (See below).

Gold Continues To Hold Its Breakout

Silver Also Continues To Hold Its Breakout

3 Rate Cuts, Gold Bull, Coronavirus & Supply Chains

ALSO RELEASED: 3 Rate Cuts This Year, Gold Bull, Silver, Plus Coronavirus And Supply Chains CLICK HERE TO READ.

© 2020 by King World News®. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. However, linking directly to the articles is permitted and encouraged.