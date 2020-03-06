Dozens of people evacuated from hotel in central Moscow because of fire — source

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Several dozen people have been evacuated from a hotel in central Moscow because of the fire, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

“The incident occurred at Voznesensky Lane, 12. The fire started in the basement of Hotel Neapol. Several dozen people, both guests and employees, have been evacuated from it,” he said. According to the source, the fire has been localized. There is no information on the causes of the fire or those injured.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1127343