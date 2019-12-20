Dozens Of Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Target Idlib Terrorists (Videos)

southfront.org

Syrian and Russian warplanes carried out on December 20 more than 80 airstrikes on terrorists’ positions in the so-called Greater Idlib region.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), most of the airstrikes targeted the southeastern Idlib countryside, where the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is conducting a large-scale military operation against Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.

Pro-government sources claimed that the airstrikes destroyed positions, ammo depots, vehicles and weapons of the terrorist groups.

Earlier today, the SAA advanced in southeast Idlib, capturing the towns of al-Shaera, Rabia, al-Khuraiba, Barnan, Farjah, Sihal, Braysah and Abu Habbah.

The air cover provided by the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and the Russian Aerospace Forces played key role in the recent SAA advance. The army is expected to advance further in the few upcoming hours.

