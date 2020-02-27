Dozens of Turkish soldiers reportedly killed by airstrike in Idlib: opposition media

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Several reports from northwestern Syria have claimed that dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed this evening after an airstrike struck their convoy inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Step News Agency, a large number of Turkish soldiers were killed and many more wounded by an airstrike in the Idlib Governorate.

#عاجل|| اجتماع عدد كبير من المواطنين الأتراك أمام مشفى الريحانية بعد وصول عشرات الجثث والمصابين من الجنود الأتراك إثر قصف جوي طال نقطة تركية جنوب #إدلب. pic.twitter.com/tXcHQplW1h — Step News Agency – وكالة ستيب الإخبارية (@Step_Agency) February 27, 2020

These claims have mostly been made by opposition media and have yet to be confirmed by the Turkish Armed Forces.

However, if true, this would be the deadliest day for the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria, as three soldiers were reportedly killed earlier today.

A video has since surfaced as well showing the Turkish Armed Forces seeking shelter from an airstrike carried out by what is likely the Syrian or Russian air forces.

Update: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports 34 Turkish soldiers killed in an air raid near the towns of Al-Barah an Bilioun in southern Idlib.

