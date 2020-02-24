Dr Duke & Dr Slattery on Sanders-Bloomberg-Steyer Open Zio (((Takeover))) of the Demo Party!

This is a controversial source. The views of David Duke are not shared by everyone within the anti oligarchical empire movement.





Download

Dr. Duke and Dr. Slattery had a discussion about the efforts of CNN and the rest of the Zio establishment to try to turn the Russia hoax on Bernie Sanders. They took an objective look at Bernie Sanders history in order to ascertain what chances he actually has for election, and what kind of president he might really be. They also re-examined the Charlottesville rally, which has proven to be a pivotal event in American history.

Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent, Ghislaine Maxwell was his Mossad handler, and everyone in Washington is complicit in the usurpation of our government by Jewish power.

Please share this show widely. And please keep us on the air and on-line. Please visit our contribution page or send your contribution to:

P.O. Box 188, Mandeville, LA 70470

Thank you.

Click here and look for the show dated 2-24-20

Our show is aired live at 11 am replayed at ET 4pm Eastern

Check out Dr. Duke’s YouTube channel before it gets Shoahed

Here is the video that will transform the way you look at your health and diet:

[embedded content]

Be sure to check out Mark’s Twitter feed. And follow him while you’re at it.

from https://davidduke.com/wednesday200224/