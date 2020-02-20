Dr Duke & Patrick Slattery – Demo Debate – 2 Racist Zionists & 4 Political Prostitutes for Zionism!

This is a controversial source. The views of David Duke are not shared by everyone within the anti oligarchical empire movement.





From the time Bernie Sanders was a young man, he has professed his dedication to the Jewish people and Israel. When he make his pilgramage to Israel, he state at a Communist-Stalinist Kibutz. He has pronounced his dedication to the Jewish people and Israel countless times. Mike Bloomberg is the very same. Imagine for a moment if these two candidates on the Democratic debate stage were full-blooded Russians, members of the Russian Orthodox Christian Church with close ties to Russia leaders including Russian intelligence. Would the Zio-controlled media be silent? It’s the eternal Zio-gorilla in the room of which no one dares speak.

Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent, Ghislaine Maxwell was his Mossad handler, and everyone in Washington is complicit in the usurpation of our government by Jewish power.

