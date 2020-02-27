Drag Queen Response to Drag Queen Story Book Hour

Kitty Demure calls himself “Your friendly, favorite conservative drag queen” and he has posted this message for heterosexual women who have children:

“I have no idea why you want drag queens to read books to your children. I have no idea. What in the Hell has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them and admire them so much, other than put on makeup and and jump on the floor and ride around and do sexual things on stage?

“I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child? It makes no sense at all. A drag queen performs in a nightclub for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on; a lot of sexual stuff that goes on and backstage, there’s a lot of nudity, sex and drugs, OK?

“So I don’t think that this is an avenue you would want your child to explore. They could explore dressing up at home, like we all did; like all gay boys did. We all dressed at home and we had a great time we had a great time with our girlfriends, putting on makeup, trying on clothes, things like that – but to actually get them involved in drag is extremely, extremely irresponsible on your part.

“And I understand you might want to look like you’re ‘with it’, that you’re ‘cool’, that you’re ‘woke’, that you’re not a Nazi, that you’re not a homophobe – whatever, whatever it may be – but you can raise your child to be just a normal regular everyday child without including them in gay sexual things.

“And honestly, you’re not doing the gay community any favors. In fact, you’re hurting us, OK? We have already had a reputation of being pedophiles and being perverts and deviants. We don’t need you to bring your children around – so, you keep your kids at home or take them to Disneyland or take them to Chucky Cheese.

“But if you need your child to be entertained by a big human in a costume or in makeup, take them to the circus or something. When they turn 18 then, why don’t you take them to the clubs on their 18th birthday, because it’s an adult thing, OK?

“So don’t ruin your child’s life and don’t ruin us, because that’s what you’re doing.”