DREAM ON, Dems: Trump still hasn't been impeached… not until Pelosi turns over the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate
Thursday, December 19, 2019 by: Mike Adams
Tags: Adam Schiff, Constitution, fair trial, impeachment, Nancy Pelosi, Noah Feldman, President Trump, Senate, trial, White House
(Natural News) Yesterday the evil, lawless Democrats thought they impeached President Trump. And then Nancy Pelosi, barely managing to keep her false teeth lodged inside her skull, decided she would just hold on to those articles of impeachment and refuse to submit them to the Senate for trial.
In doing this, it turns out that Nancy Pelosi just nullified the entire impeachment process so far. There has been no “impeachment” whatsoever, since the very definition requires the House to turn over the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Until that transfer takes place, no impeachment has happened.
Thus, President Trump hasn’t been impeached, despite the lunatic dreams and celebrations of drooling, hate-filled Leftists who now seem to resemble the mud goblins from the first Lord of the Rings trilogy.
This has all become apparent in a stunning op-ed written by Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman and surprisingly published by Bloomberg News. “According to the Constitution, impeachment is a process, not a vote,” writes Feldman:
Impeachment as contemplated by the Constitution does not consist merely of the vote by the House, but of the process of sending the articles to the Senate for trial. Both parts are necessary to make an impeachment under the Constitution: The House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment. And the Senate must actually hold a trial.
If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all.
For the House to vote “to impeach” without ever sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial would also deviate from the constitutional protocol. It would mean that the president had not genuinely been impeached under the Constitution; and it would also deny the president the chance to defend himself in the Senate that the Constitution provides.
Oops!
So Nancy Pelosi has actually, in a sense, un-impeached President Trump and reverted him back to un-impeached status. This will come as a huge surprise to the raging, insane Leftists who literally think Trump has been removed from office and is “no longer our president!”
Imagine the psychological shock of the reality check on that one. Not only is Trump still your president, you imbecile, but he hasn’t even been impeached at all.
It’s not even clear whether he ever will be impeached, since Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare is that Trump might receive an actual fair trial in the Senate, during which he would have the right to call witnesses, cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses and face his accusers (whom Adam Schiff secretly protected from public scrutiny by burying their names and threatening anyone who might utter them). Thus, Pelosi seems to be caught in a catch-22, where Trump will never be impeached unless she releases the articles of impeachment, but Trump is almost certain to be found innocent if the trial proceeds in the Senate.
Pelosi, in other words, is right now chewing on a s##t sandwich, and it tastes just like losing the House majority in 2020.
As usual, it turns out that Democrats are incredibly stupid and yet somehow so dishonest that they’re often caught up in their own stupid lies, usually with catastrophic results.
That’s the beginning of what we’re seeing unfold right now. Even though Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler all just committed treason against a sitting U.S. President, they still haven’t managed to accomplish a single thing… not even impeachment.
Right now might be a good time to buy into ROPE futures in the Washington D.C. area…
Receive Our Free Email Newsletter
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.
Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.
The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.
Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.
Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.
In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.
In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.
With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.
Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.
Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.
In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.
Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.
Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:
Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com
GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger
Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger
Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com
Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com
#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com
Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger
Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger
iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791
Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger
G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/
SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger
Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com
Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org
Search engine:
GoodGopher.com
Take Action: Support Natural News by linking to this article from your website
Permalink to this article:
Embed article link: (copy HTML code below):
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use OK, cite NaturalNews.com with clickable link.
from http://www.naturalnews.com/2019-12-19-sorry-dems-trump-still-hasnt-been-impeached-pelosi-senate.html