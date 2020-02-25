Drip, Drip, Pieces Of The Puzzle Come Together, The Best Is Yet To Come – Episode 2105

SPREAD THE WORD

The stock market decline over 1000 points, this is the push to bring the economy to its knees, this plan will not work. We need to remember who has the magic wand, watch the next move. This is not something we haven’t seen before, we saw the market take a dive a couple of time during Trump’s presidency, then it recovered. India is going to become a very important player in the next economic system. The [DS]/MSM are not being exposed every single day, they have no cover story and many are lashing out. All the exits are blocked, there is no place to hide. JS indicted, HW convicted, it’s coming. All of the pieces are being put into place, the setup is almost complete, the show is about to take a turn and the best is yet to come.

Current News – 02.24.2020

[embedded content] <span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Economy

The euro zone’s third-largest economy has been the most sluggish in the 19-nation bloc since the start of monetary union. It shrank by 9% in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and has recovered only about half of that since then.

Italian GDP fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, yielding full-year growth of just 0.2%. Source: reuters.com “It Will Be Really, Really Bad”: China Faces Financial Armageddon With 85% Of Businesses Set To Run Out Of Cash In 3 Months according to the Nikkei, over 85% of small businesses – which employ 80% of China’s population – expect to run out of cash within three months, and a third expect the cash to be all gone within a month. Should this happen, not only will China’s economy collapse, but China’s $40 trillion financial system will disintegrate, as it is suddenly flooded with trillions in bad loans.

These smaller employers account for 99.8% of registered companies in China and employ 79.4% of workers, according to the latest official statistics. They contribute more than 60% of gross domestic product and, for the government, more than 50% of tax revenue. In short: they are the beating heart of China’s economy. Source: zerohedge.com

The [CB] used their ammunition The market has a small correction, optics Sets the stage for what? Companies rethink their company manufacturing model Companies start to make changes, leave china and other nations Trump is visiting India, why? Trade, manufacturing will shift from China to India. . India is the world’s largest democracy, an ally, and trustworthy. MSM pushes event, pushes fear Trump calls on the Fed to lower rates dramatically and push stimulus Trump continually calls on the Fed The Fed has emergency meeting and steps in and pushes more stimulus and lower the interest rates Market starts to go back up [CB] continues to push the event MSM continues with the push Trump and the patriots counter the event The event loses steam, MSM starts to back track Trump and the patriots get what they needed Trump shows the people that he has the ability to steer the economy out of a disaster and the Fed is worthless.

Political/Rights

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Sex Assault

After five days of deliberation, Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault,

The verdict followed weeks of often harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and how Hollywood’s casting couch works.

The jury of seven men and five women took five days to find him guilty.

Source: breitbart.com

New: Los Angeles prosecutors are moving forward with their separate case against Weinstein—which could include a more expansive group of witnesses and lead to greater sentencing exposure. Paul Thompson, the LA Deputy District Attorney, tells me: “We are definitely proceeding.” — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

Actor Jussie Smollett to Be Indicted on 6 New Charges Jussie Smollett will be arraigned on a six-count indictment charging him with falsely reporting that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack near his Chicago home.

Smollett, , pleads not guilty to felony charges of disorderly conduct

” Source: breitbart.com Top FBI Child Trafficking & Child Prostitution Task Force Chief helped Chicago PD investigate Smollett hoax; Did Jussie Rat Out Hollywood? The Jussie Smollett case just got even more bizarre with potential troubling revelations.

Internal Chicago Police records show detectives employed a top FBI Supervisory Special Agent specializing in investigating the trafficking of sexually exploited children, child prostitution and aggravated child sexual abuse to help investigate the Smollett assault hoax case.

During early stages of the investigation, records show, Chicago Police shared Intel with the FBI and FBI Special Agent Gregory Wing was working the investigation daily alongside city detectives.

What is one of FBI’s premier child sex crimes and child sex trafficking investigators doing working an assault case? Wing and his FBI task force track down high-profile pedophiles and pimps. He doesn’t intervene with local assault cases.

These new revelations also mean the FBI has been involved in the Smollett case for months, a fact that was not publicized. Likely intentionally.

From the Chicago PD case file: Source: truepundit.com Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 14 Jul 2019 – 10:07:09 PM [ Smollett ] Federal charges coming?

Watch the news.

These people are stupid.

Q Ex-Bill Clinton adviser: Bloomberg and Hillary cooking up ‘scheme’ for her to become Democratic nominee A former adviser to President Bill Clinton speculated that Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton are plotting a way for her to become the 2020 Democratic nominee even though she’s not in the race.

“Here’s the deal that I think is going down. I think Hillary and Bloomberg have gotten together and cooked up a scheme,” Dick Morris

He said Bloomberg would stay in the race, even if he has no chance of winning, in an effort to get at least enough support to keep Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from running away with the nomination.

“Nobody will be nominated on the first ballot, and it’ll go to a second ballot,” Morris said of a brokered convention. “The problem is that the party establishment doesn’t have a candidate. They can’t do Bloomberg because he got killed in the debate. … Can’t do [Joe] Biden because he’s already lost the front-runner status. … [Pete] Buttigieg looks like a high school kid at the Model UN. … [Elizabeth] Warren is third, but she’s pretty far to the Left, and they’re not going to want to trust her.”

Morris said Sanders, the current front-runner, would “get massacred by Trump” in the general election and predicted that Clinton, the 2016 nominee, would enter the race on a second ballot at a brokered convention.

“And then Hillary begins to gain; the other candidates begin to drop out. And Hillary is the nominee. That, I think, is the establishment scenario,” he said. “Hillary is the only candidate that they’ll be able to come up with that can measure up to Donald Trump.” Source: washingtonexaminer.com

It’s weird how all the people who testified against Trump in the House impeachment hearings are getting “book deals” (payoffs). And it’s really weird how they all have the same book agent: Javelin. https://t.co/MCwToeRV2O — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 24, 2020

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 8 Jul 2019 – 11:36:13 PM

DpARa2LU8AEQt_g.jpg https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/1146175340433367040📁

Imagine what would happen, if, by law, every US Congressman/woman, US Senator, President etc. was by US law audited every 1-2 years by an independent agency.

Imagine what would happen if those audits extended to all family members of such ‘elected’ official?

Would D’s continue to push for Foreign Aid to other C’s vs. the Homeland?

What happens when the kickbacks dry up?

M. Waters $4mm House?

N. Pelosi net worth $150mm+?

J. Biden son/brother net worth tens of millions?

Clinton family $200mm+ (pre election of BC less than $1mm)?

Obama family $40mm+ (pre election less than $1mm)?

Disguised under book deals?

………….

Those who take are offered more powerful positions within the party (controlled).

DRAIN THE SWAMP.

It’s money laundering.

Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your false claims fool no one. You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020. Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it. You’ve betrayed America. Again. https://t.co/WlMDaz8stF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 23, 2020

Somebody please tell incompetent (thanks for my high poll numbers) & corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff to stop leaking Classified information or, even worse, made up information, to the Fake News Media. Someday he will be caught, & that will be a very unpleasant experience! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

CNN: US intelligence briefer appears to have overstated assessment of 2020 Russian interference, from ⁦@JDiamond1⁩ ⁦@ZcohenCNN⁩ and me https://t.co/L5XGBbojhv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 23, 2020

Don Jr responds

No biggie… the media just ran with hysteria for 3 years as gospel accusing people of treason Well guess what? It turns out the media and the DNC were the ones working for Russia, executing their long standing goal to create chaos better than Russia could have ever dreamed of. https://t.co/PhrJiES9ui — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 24, 2020

An FBI agent faulted for some of the most significant problems laid out in the Justice Department’s inspector general report on FISA abuse against a Trump campaign associate has been identified.

Stephen A. Somma, a counterintelligence investigator who works out of the bureau’s New York field office, as “Case Agent 1” from the inspector general’s (IG) report.



Somma was involved in multiple aspects of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign.

According to the IG report, he was the FBI agent who initially sought a surveillance warrant against Page. Somma pushed for a FISA warrant “almost immediately” after the FBI opened Crossfire Hurricane on July 31, 2016, the IG said.



Somma’s initial request was rejected, but FBI lawyers later approved seeking a FISA warrant on Page after the bureau received information from former British spy Christopher Steele .

. Somma was in charge of verifying the accuracy of information included in the FISA applications. He was also the FBI handler for Stefan Halper, a former Cambridge professor who met with and secretly recorded Trump campaign aides Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos .

. The IG report said Somma failed to disclose potentially exculpatory information that Page and Papadopoulos told Halper. He also failed to disclose that the CIA told him on Aug. 15, 2016, that Page had been an “operational contact” for the agency years earlier.

Source: dailycaller.com Now that its been confirmed that “Case Agent 1” is Stephen Somma, let’s revisit my FAVORITE moment from December’s OIG report about the FISA abuse scandal. It’s when CASE AGENT 1 manages to avoid telling the TRUTH to his superiors TWICE about Steele being a paid Clinton guy. pic.twitter.com/b7mOQQqlw6 — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 24, 2020 BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham has asked AG Barr to make available FBI “Case Agent 1” –Stephen Somma– for questioning under oath before his committee in a transcribed interview. Somma was cited in IG report as the agent “primarily responsible” for FISA “errors” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 24, 2020 Three Years Ago a FISA Report Confirmed Obama Admin Was Sending FISA Obtained Information on Americans to Non Government Entities We Still Don’t Know Whose Data Was Sent to What Companies A stunning April 2017 report from the FISA Court received no publicity until nearly a year after it was released to the public. The report covered results of an investigation or audit into FISA searches made by Obama’s NSA, FBI and DOJ during Obama’s time in office.

On April 26, 2017, an unsealed FISA Court Ruling unveiled a number of criminal activities that Barack Obama’s FBI, NSA and DOJ participated in during his time in office. The report was actually completed before the 2016 election. The FISA Court Ruling showed widespread abuse of the FISA mandate. According to the report, Obama’s FBI, NSA and DOJ performed searches on Americans that were against their 4 th Amendment rights. This went on for years. One paragraph in the report states that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during the time of the audit (a few months in 2015) were non-compliant with applicable laws and therefore criminal.

In addition, Obama’s DOJ and FBI were illegally searching Americans against their rights. Unbeknownst to most Americans, Obama’s FBI was providing this information to outside contractors who had no business or legal cause or claim for the information.

NSA Director Mike Rogers was actually the individual to bring the FISA abuse to the FISA Court. At about the same time, James Clapper recommended that Rogers be fired

Who is Rogers working with Durham, he has all the information Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Exclusive: Trump’s “Deep State” hit list

The Trump White House and its allies, over the past 18 months, assembled detailed lists of disloyal government officials to oust — and trusted pro-Trump people to replace them — according to more than a dozen sources familiar with the effort who spoke to Axios.



Source: axios

Q !xowAT4Z3VQ 10 Apr 2018 – 11:11:02 AM

95DDEF59-7086-4535-985D-5….jpeg Who is standing next to Pence & POTUS ?

Message?

Bolton cleaning house.

Out they go!

A clean House is very important.

Q Did the DOJ leak – or arrange the leak – of Flynn’s calls with the Russian Ambassador? Or – how the Flynn leak advanced DOJ (Sally Yates) interests to remove Flynn. Follow along here… — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 24, 2020

Julian Assange Appears in British Court to Fight US Extradition Bid

Source: theepochtimes.com Lets go back in 8 months ago Julian Assange to appear in court after Javid signs US extradition request The home secretary, Sajid Javid, has revealed he has signed a request for Julian Assange to be extradited to the US where he faces charges of computer hacking.

Javid said: “It is a decision ultimately for the courts, but there is a very important part of it for the home secretary and I want to see justice done at all times and we’ve got a legitimate extradition request, so I’ve signed it, but the final decision is now with the courts.” Source: theguardian.com

Q

Remember this bizarre video from 12/10/19? I’d just like to point out that the publish date roughly coincides with the Coronavirus outbreak in mid Dec. https://t.co/ZMQlujpHzF — Julian’s Rum 🥃 (@JuliansRum) February 24, 2020

Q !UW.yye1fxo 11 Feb 2018 – 7:30:54 PM

Anonymous 11 Feb 2018 – 7:19:46 PM >>342714

sauce

https:// www.wsj.com/articles/experimental-drug-promises-to-kill-the-flu-virus-in-a-day-1518264004 >>342747

What a coincidence.

This board has more power & influence than anyone comprehends.

Q

Shadow Government – REVEALED New World Order – VULNERABLE Elite occult trafficking – EXPOSED Banking Cartel – SPOTLIGHTED Hollywood Illusion – SHATTERED Media Empire – CRUMBLING Mass Awakening – BEGINNING We’re watching the death of The Control Matrix in real time. — Wyatt, Austere Deplorable (@OldSchool2A) February 24, 2020

