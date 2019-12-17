[DS] Narrative Disintegrating, RG Drops A Carpet Bomb – Episode 2047

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe economy under Trump is hitting all time new highs, the stock market is up 10,000 points since he took office. The patriots control the economic narrative. Homebuilder sentiment is up. The MSM now has to admit that the economy is doing well, the WaPo reported that the recession fears have pushed aside. The [DS] is now scrambling, the fake impeachment is not going well and if it ends up in the senate they are no longer in control. Comey, Nadler Schiff are now backtracking, but they have been caught. RG has dropped a carpet bomb and more are coming, this is much larger than just the [HB] and [JB]. Q drops more bread, confirms the the President, DOJ and Q are working together.

Current News – 12.16.2019

Economy

Wow! The stock market is up 10,000 points since @RealDonaldTrump was elected! That’s great news for Americans. “Stocks up 25% this year tell me next year’s economy is going to be stronger. That’s a very good thing.” – Larry Kudlow pic.twitter.com/PU85SsgNlS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2019

homebuilder sentiment is at its highest since since June 1999



The NAHB’s gauge of the traffic of prospective buyers climbed 4 points to 58, matching the highest level since 1998. Source: zerohedge.com U.S. economy shakes free of recession fears in striking turnaround since August The U.S. economy is heading into 2020 at a pace of steady, sustained growth after a series of interest rate cuts and the apparent resolution of two trade-related threats mostly eliminated the risk of a recession. Many economists credit the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate reductions and the slightly improved trade picture for propelling the stock market to fresh record highs and causing forecasters to bump up their predictions for how long the economy can keep growing and adding jobs without stumbling. Source: wapo.com

Political/Rights

The [DS] low level DS players are panicking, they are now lashing out not just at Trump, not just Bill Barr but now Lindsey Graham, they see the writing on the wall, the fake impeachment is a dud, the country see it for what it is and time is ticking down, the patriots hold all the cards, the patriots have the facts, evidence behind them and the more carpet bombs are about to hit, we will be talking about this a little later in this report but first, it seems BO is now paving the way for his MO or HRC, why do I say this, because BO was

– > Speaking in Singapore at a private event on leadership, Obama conceded that while women have their flaws, he argued that they are “indisputably better” than men,

He said

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” the former president said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes.”

Obama went on to argue that older men in power are largely responsible for many of the world’s most pressing problems and urged for a younger generation of leaders to take their place. Source: breitbart.com Now we know that MB has entered the presidential race and it seems he has his own problems, the first bloomberg news is now being investigated by the FEC because they will only investigate Trump and not Bloomberg the other is that women are now coming forward who worked with the Bloomberg company

Mike Bloomberg has on repeated occasions faced and fought allegations that he directed crude and sexist comments to women in his office, including a claim in the 1990s that he told an employee who had just announced she was pregnant to “kill it.”

“He told me to ‘kill it’ in a serious monotone voice,” the woman alleged in a lawsuit. “I asked ‘What? What did you just say?’ He looked at me and repeated in a deliberate manner ‘kill it.’”

Bloomberg has repeatedly denied that specific allegation — which arose in a discrimination lawsuit that was settled out of court. But over the years a number of women have alleged in legal filings that Bloomberg’s use of lewd comments around co-workers fostered a frat-like culture at the company he founded and still owns. Source: abcnews.go We are now seeing more Dems start to defect and I think this trend will continue. Impeachment Backfire: Second Dem Leaves Party in Less Than 24 Hours From Analyzing America: -> State Senator John Yudichak of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania said that he will be switching his registration to become an Independent. He will caucus with the Republican majority. Yudichak has criticized an increasingly liberal Democratic caucus that has led to this decision. Due to issues that he finds important, Yudichak believes there is a better home in the Republican caucus. Source: menrec.com

Waters says Graham, “is off the scale in the way that he’s thumbed his nose at the American public.”

If the President stays in power, Waters warned viewers, it would enable him to continue to operate at the helm of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If the impeachment passes, there will be a trial in the Senate. Sen. Graham and Leader McConnell will take the reigns during that process.

Yes the DS will no longer be in control, they are realizing that this might not go the way they thought it was going to go, boomerang. Source: saracarter.com Nadler and Schiff are panicking about RG, Nadler says Nadler and Schiff: Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine proves ‘Crimes are in progress against the Constitution’ -> “This is a crime in progress against the constitution and against the American democracy,”

Schiff said “So this misconduct goes on, the threat to our election integrity coming up goes on,”. “It’s a clear and present danger … and not something that we can turn away from simply because the Republicans in the House refuse to do their duty, and [are] continuing to put the person of the president above their personal obligation.” Source: saracarter.com They are panicking because of the following IG FISA Report was very damaging to the FBI and those who were pushing the agenda to get Trump, this report is the start which will be used with the Declas and the criminal investigation, RG investigation has turned up alot more than what the Bidens have done, the house of cards is coming down, plus the American people are not buying this fake impeachment. Nolte: Impeachment Approval Is Officially Underwater in Average of Polls For the first time since the media launched the Ukraine Hoax, support for impeachment is underwater in the average of all the polls.

Congressional Democrats and their media allies charged Trump with everything from “bribery” to “extortion” to a “quid pro quo” to “writing mean tweets.” The problem, though, is no evidence exists to support any wrongdoing of any kind on Trump’s part, and the fact that Ukraine has repeatedly claimed it felt no pressure from Trump pretty much blew away any and all claims of wrongdoing.

How can there be any bribery, extortion, abuse of power, or quid pro quo if Ukraine didn’t even know military aid was put on pause for a time, if Ukraine felt no pressure to deliver anything?

The answer is that there can’t be, and that’s why these hearings, which the fake media breathlessly covered 24/7, complete with gaslighting narratives about how fatally damaging they were for Trump, actually hurt the impeachment cause. Source: breitbart.com Then we have this, Democrats Make Up Wire Fraud Charge to “Criminally” Indict Trump — And Suggest 20 YEARS IN PRISON! The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal acts including bribery and wire fraud. but these charges are not in the articles of impeachment. Source: thegatewaypundit.com

BREAKING: Senate Democrats are proposing a weekslong Senate impeachment trial seeking testimony from four new witnesses including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney over President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, according to a newly released document – AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 16, 2019

Be careful what you wish for, this might turn out the way you think its going to turn out.

Remember timing is everything, the perfect storm is coming together, impeachment vote, RG, IG FISA report, Flynn’s case, declas, criminal investigation wrapping up, RG is taunting the DS and the MSM

Giuliani Bombshell: Records Reveal Fired Amb Yovanovitch Perjured Herself – She Denied Visas to Witnesses Who Could Prove Biden, Dem Corruption (VIDEO)

Rudy revealed a huge money laundering operation involving the Bidens and Burisma Holdings. Money was flowing through Latvia and Cyprus disguised as loans to various tech companies then paid out as ‘board fees’ to Hunter Biden.

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani revealed that there is documents showing Schiff’s star witness, fired US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice during her impeachment testimony.

Documents prove Yovanovitch was personally involved in the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s investigations and denied visas to witnesses who could prove Biden, Dem corruption, Giuliani said.

Witness Yuri Lutsenko, the inheritor of prosecutor general Viktor Shokin’s office told Giuliani that Yovanovitch was sent information showing that $7 BILLION went to the US in a possible money laundering scheme to a firm called “Franklin Templeton Investments,” she refused to him help by connecting him to American law enforcement.

Lutsenko wanted help from the US Justice Department to track down where the $7 BILLION in supposed laundered money went.

Lutsenko said, “I was once again shocked when madame Yovanovitch told two members of the committee that Lutsenko asked me to organize his meeting with American attorney general, but you know gentlemen that there is a procedure for this she told, the procedure that Lutsenko should even — must give us and short topic what points he want he wants to discuss with American law enforcement bodies and Yovanovitch said he never gave us such an information.”

This was a lie and Yovanovitch lied under oath to Congress.

“I have bad news for madame Yovanovitch,” Lutsenko said. “This is my letter to request for cooperation in investigation against the criminal organization of Yanukovytch regarding possible investment in the US-based mutual and other funds for the purpose of money laundering,” Lutsenko said holding up the letter he wrote dated October of 2017.

WATCH:

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

The Main Source for Christopher Steele’s Garbage Dossier Was Subject of “Open FBI Counterintelligence Investigation” But DOJ Did Not Tell the FISA Court

One of the more shocking facts from the FISA report is that there was only one person who supplied information to Christopher Steele and he said that the information he provided was all garbage.

The primary sub-source stated that his information came from word of mouth and hearsay and a conversation he had with friends over beers:

Steele claimed that Millian, who is referred to as Person 1 in the IG report, unwittingly provided information to his main information collector, who is identified as Primary Sub-Source. Millian has long denied being a source for the dossier. Steele’s primary source disavowed some of Steele’s reporting during an interview with FBI agents in January 2017. The IG report said that the source said that he shared “rumor and speculation” about Donald Trump and members of the campaign with Steele, who reported them as fact in the dossier. The Crossfire Hurricane team failed to disclose the source’s derogatory comments about Steele in applications to renew surveillance against Page. Priestap, the former counterintelligence official who oversaw Crossfire Hurricane, told the IG he saw “no indication whatsoever” as of May 2017 that Russia had funneled disinformation through Steele.

Steele’s sub-source was Sergie Millian (pictured above with former Senator John McCain). Millian’s comments were used for three years to spy on candidate and President Trump and to put the country through corrupt investigations as a result. It all was garbage, Comey, Obama, Mueller, the whole lot knew it was.

Now we see that the subject of the entire Trump sham, Millian, was under investigation at the time he was used as the main source to spy on Trump.

He was “the subject of an open FBI counterintelligence investigation”. This was never shared with the courts:

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Former AG Michael Mukasey Outlines FBI Conspiracy, Explains Why Lisa Page is Suing DOJ and Why FBI Refuses to Unreadact Text Messages…

Lisa page decided to sue, she is suing because she alleges that the government breeched her privacy, but this is the cover story. Lisa Page’s lawsuit is not about a breech of privacy; Lisa Page is working with her Lawfare allies to block the release of unredacted text messages between her and Peter Strzok. The totality of the communication outlines the context of the FBI conspiracy during the Source: theconservativetreehouse.com The most important voice regarding the extensive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Application (FISA) abuse revealed by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is missing in action. It’s the very secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The court was founded in 1978, under the enactment of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It was created to authorize the “most intrusive surveillance techniques modern technology allows” and many contend it conflicts with the basic tenants of the Fourth Amendment, noted criminal defense and civil rights attorney David Schoen.

However, with the IG report making clear that the system was abused to surveil Page. The bigger question is was Page the only one? Or is Page one of possibly many that had their rights abused or were used to weaponize the system against opponents by federal authorities.

The next step, should be a full investigation of FISA applications submitted to the court. It must be a deep dive into what appears to be incredible malfeasance by the FBI. I believe its time to look at the FISA court itself, the judges and another warrants that have been issued, the system already has checks but they were ignored, if you have a group of people that trying to get rid of president, and the low level, the middle level and the bosses are all in it, the checks will not work, here are some of the checks. Rule 13 of the FISC Rules “expressly requires the immediate correction of any misstatement or omission of any material fact presented to the court by the government. The officials involved here simply ignored the court’s rules.

Rule 13. Correction of Misstatement or Omission; Disclosure of Non-Compliance. (a) Correction of Material Facts. If the government discovers that a submission to the Court contained a misstatement or omission of material fact, the government, in writing, must immediately inform the Judge to whom the submission was made of: (1) the misstatement or omission; (2) any necessary correction; (3) the facts and circumstances relevant to the misstatement or omission; ( 4) any modifications the government has made or proposes to make in how it will implement any authority or approval granted by the Court; and (5) how the government proposes to dispose of or treat any information obtained as a result of the misstatement or omission. (b) Disclosure of Non-Compliance. If the government discovers that any authority or approval granted by the Court has been implemented in a manner that did not comply with the Court’s authorization or approval or with applicable law, the government, in writing, must immediately inform the Judge to whom the submission was made of: (1) the non-compliance; (2) the facts and circumstances relevant to the non-compliance; (3) any modifications the government has made or proposes to make in how it will implement any authority or approval granted by the Court; and ( 4) how the government proposes to dispose of or treat any information obtained as a result of the non-compliance. So when Comey was making excuses, and that mistakes were made, he knows about the rules, he knows about the checks, but when you have criminals running the system they do not follow the law. Source: saracarter.com Former FBI Director Comey now says of the Carter Page surveillance warrant “real sloppiness” and “As director you are responsible for this, I was responsible for this.” Asked a year ago if he had “any concerns,” Comey told congressional investigators “I do not.” #My Highlighter pic.twitter.com/kRYW1YLppE — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 16, 2019 Trump Trashes ‘Very Biased’ Debate Commission, Hints At Alternatives For 2020 President Trump on Monday slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates, which he says is “stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers” and were “forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hillary.” Source: zerohedge.com President Trump’s record week: ✅Pelosi finally approved of USMCA

🤝Phase one China Trade Deal

🧱$1.3B secured for The Wall

👨‍⚖️50th Federal Judge appointed

✡️Anti-Semitism Executive Order signed

🚀House approved Space Force

🍼Paid family leave approved for federal gov’t employees pic.twitter.com/RfE5zeb8mZ — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 16, 2019

Q

House Slated To Impeach Trump This Week — How It Will Work And What Comes Next

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 18 Jul 2019 – 6:50:35 PM

D2tSyy7W0AAjGeC.jpg Worth remembering .

Q Trump tweeted out two account that follow Q.

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 2:10:02 PM

EL2KRQtXUAExW_M.jpg EL2KRQxX0AApqYH.jpg EL2KRQvWoAEd1cI.jpg https://twitter.com/Brotello/status/1206286429581725696📁 You must be proud. The tweet was linked to an article about West Point investigates cadets’ hand symbol with possible links to white power at Army-Navy ‘College GameDay’ show

Think for yourself.

Sheep no more.

Q Trump attended the army navy game, Coincidence that this article was written when Trump announced he was going to the game Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 3:10:11 PM adb780c9378645cd53cbd4c4fa119232752e62428cbb1d2f711ffc0206161c63.png Anons determine significance of 1:29 from [Dec 2] drop?

What was released precisely @ 1:29?

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 3:12:31 PM Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:09:31 PM >>7516458

The IG report! Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:11:26 PM IG Report announcement Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:10:56 PM >>7516458

OIG ? Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:11:16 PM >>7516458

IG tweet, Durham statement! >>7516470

>>7516476

>>7516480

>>7516469 This is exactly why we are here.

Q The DOJ released the IG report on Twitter 1:29 on Dec 9th Barrs response to the report is @ 1:29 on Dec 9th. John Durham’s response to the IG report is @ 1:29 on Dec 9th. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 3:12:39 PM Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:11:16 PM >>7516458

IG tweet, Durham statement! Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:10:56 PM >>7516458

OIG ? Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:11:26 PM IG Report announcement Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:09:31 PM >>7516458

The IG report! >>7516470

>>7516476

>>7516480

>>7516469

This is exactly why we are here.

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 3:17:57 PM Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 3:15:55 PM D718F4CB-D11D-4127-99A0-86C4A56C2AF8.jpeg A2E59548-8694-47F3-A27C-FA515A392C54.jpeg >>7516458

>What was released precisely @ 1:29? Exact time of Durham statement?

Think Q/Durham start date.

Coincidence?

Having fun yet?

Q Q and Durham’s started on October 28, 2017 and Durham’s statement that disagreed with the IG findings was on Q watch Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 4:55:10 PM Anonymous 15 Dec 2019 – 4:49:09 PM ClipboardImage.png We have three things issued at 1:29 aka Q-watch time:

> IG report

>Durham rebuttal

>Barr rebuttal

We have confirmation that there are no coincidences.

So that means one of three things:

1. Horowitz, Durham and Barr are all in communication with Q

OR

2. Horowitz, Durham and Barr were specifically directed by Q+ to issue their reports/rebuttals at precisely 1:29 PM (“Why, POTUS?” “You’ll find out. Just do it.”)

OR

3. Some combination of the above. Time[ing] is important.

How many coincidences [use of coincidences essential not to violate NAT SEC?] before mathematically impossible?

FISA = START

Q Q is letting us know that there is coordination between the DOJ, Q and Q+ Q uses these techniques to adhere to the national security laws. Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 5:13:28 PM GANG of 8 DECLAS = [[[ AS ]]]

“Knowingly.”

Q The information given to the intelligence gang of 8 is going to be declassified by Barr. Schiff had the same info as Nunes and Schiff lied because he never thought the info was going to be released and made public, just like the phone transcript. I find it amazing for Chairman Schiff to claim he didn’t know of FISA abuse evidence. The whole Nunes memo laid it out. Schiff saw the same evidence we did. He chose to ignore it and scoff at it, and many in the media elevated him and took his side. They were wrong. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 15, 2019 Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 5:15:09 PM @Snowden

#HOMECOMING2020

Q Q had a question answer in Dec 2018 Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 15 Dec 2019 – 5:53:54 PM Screen-Shot-2019-06-19-at-2.51.33-PM.png 212-397-2255

Operators are standing by.

Q The word operator, is not just a phone operator, but personnel that are on military missions.

from x22report.com