[DS] Pushes 16 Yr Plan, When Is The Right Time To Use The Trump Card? – Episode 2112
Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe economic plan is right on schedule. Trump is using the crisis to his advantage. The Fed made an emergency rate cut, trump is now pushing the Fed to make more rate cuts. Trump indicated that manufacturers are now rethinking their plans and many are moving out of China and moving back to the US and other countries. Trump is now laying the ground work for a middle class tax cut. The [DS] event is now running out of steam, Trump is ready to bring this to an end, he is letting the country know that there is no reason to be afraid, he just countered the [DS]. Lindsey Graham is now calling people into a Senate hearing. The D’s are now setting up the players, they are going to make a push to finish the 16 yr plan. Trump and the patriots are ready to use the Trump card, timing is everything.
Current News – 03.03.2020
Economy
- The Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut , saying it was slashing its benchmark target by half a percentage point to combat the risks by the global outbreak
- This was the largest move in interest rates since the Fed cut rates during the financial crisis and the first emergency cut since late 2008. Typically, the rate target only moves its rate target at scheduled meetings. The next meeting is set to begin in two weeks.
- Powell denied that pressure from the president had played any role in the decision to cut rates, saying the Fed had only taken into account its analysis of the economic situation in light of its mandate to foster price stability and maximum employment.
- “We’re never going to consider any political considerations whatsoever. We will not do that and it’s very important that the public understand that,” Powell said.
Source: breibart.com
Optics are important
U.S. stocks reverse course to post gains after surprise Fed rate cut
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 9dc69f No.544701Dead cat bounce.
Q
What is a Dead Cat Bounce?
- A dead cat bounce is a temporary recovery of asset prices from a prolonged decline or a bear market that is followed by the continuation of the downtrend. A dead cat bounce is a small, short-lived recovery in the price of a declining security, such as a stock. Frequently, downtrends are interrupted by brief periods of recovery — or small rallies — where prices temporarily rise. The name “dead cat bounce” is based on the notion that even a dead cat will bounce if it falls far enough and fast enough
Australia’s Central Bank cut interest rates and stated it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China’s Coronavirus situation and slowdown. They reduced to 0.5%, a record low. Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so. Our Federal Reserve has us….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020
….paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less. Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage. Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020
The #Coronavirus Outbreak shows how important it is to bring manufacturing back to America! pic.twitter.com/3BeUxhdenR
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 2, 2020
The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020
The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020
Political/Rights
Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC
- MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Monday night announced his retirement from the network after more than 20 years
Source: hollywoodreport.com
Trump campaign sues Washington Post for libel over ‘false, defamatory statements’ about Russia ‘conspiracy’
- The Trump campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the Washington Post for “millions of dollars” on Tuesday for publishing “false and defamatory statements” about an alleged conspiracy with Russia.
- The complaint obtained by Fox News was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. by attorneys David C. Tobin and Charles J. Harder. It points to a pair of Post articles published in June 2019 that included statements tying the Trump campaign to foreign campaign interference.
- “The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process,” Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Jenna Ellis said in a statement, adding the Post reported “a conspiracy” as a fact.
Source: foxnews.com
“Libel laws End of MSM.”
- Ukrainian court has ordered an investigation into whether Joe Biden violated any laws when he forced the March 2016 firing of the country’s chief prosecutor.
- The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ruled last month that Shokin’s lawyers had provided sufficient evidence to warrant a probe and “obliged the authorized officials of the State Bureau of Investigation” to accept the ex-prosecutor’s complaint and “start pre-trial investigation of the reported data,” according to an official English translation of the ruling provided by Shokin’s attorney.
- The ruling does not mention Biden by name, but court filings by Shokin’s lawyers that led to the decision show that the former prosecutor had alleged “the commission of a criminal offense against him by Joseph Biden, a citizen of the United States of America, in Ukraine and abroad: interference in the activities of a law enforcement officer.”
- Ukraine officials say the court-ordered investigation could include a review of non-public documents and possibly even interviews.
Source: justthenews.com
Breaking: Sen. Ron Johnson Set to Issue First Subpoena in Biden-Burisma Probe to Andrii Telizhenko
- The Senate is looking into Burisma
- Andrii Telizhenko worked as a political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC in 2015-2016.
- In early 2016 Telizhenko was approached by DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa. She is still working at the DNC. She wanted dirt on Trump and his campaign manager Paul Manafort.
- The Ukrainian embassy in Washington DC worked VERY CLOSELY with DNC operative and Hillary supporter Alexandra Chalupa.
- Chalupa told Andrii she wanted Russian “dirt” on the Trump campaign.
- Senator Ron Johnson will call in Andrii to testify in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
- The Daily Caller reported:
- Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is preparing to issue the panel’s first subpoena as part of an investigation into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company linked to Hunter Biden, .
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
Ten Day Countdown Begins – FISA Authorization Expiring…
- The Senate is scheduled to go back into recess March 13, 2020. Additionally, the DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court order (due February 5th) has still not been made public. If congress is going to reauthorize the controversial FISA provisions, they have ten days.
- In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020.
- AG Bill Barr is requesting a clean FISA renewal with no reforms or revisions. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham support the AG request.
- Representatives requesting FISA reform prior to renewal include: Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Doug Collins, Jody Rice, Devin Nunes and Steve Scalise. Additionally, Senators Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and Senator Rand Paul are trying to force reform or let the current version expire. The American people want it scrapped, or, at a minimum strongly revised.
- Congress is trying to hide the FISA renewal within the Coronavirus appropriations bill.
- Prior to the December 9, 2019, inspector general report on FISA abuse, FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA bulk database collection program being exploited for unauthorized reasons. For the past several years no corrective action taken by the intelligence community has improved the abuses outlined by the FISA court.
- the pending DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court needs to be made public prior to any reauthorization by congress. And to better understand the scale of the issue, the consequences when the system is abused, the upstream sequester material needs to be made public.
- Let the American public see what investigative evidence was unlawfully gathered, and let us see who and what was exposed by the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. At a minimum congress and the American people need to understand the scale of what can happen when the system is wrong – BEFORE that exact same system is reauthorized.
Source: theconservativetreehouse.com
Graham starts closed-door depositions in FISA probe
Graham starts closed-door depositions in FISA probe
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Major ObamaCare Challenge
- The Supreme Court will hear a case that could lead to a complete overturning of ObamaCare,
- The justices agreed to consider a case in which two lower courts ruled that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is unconstitutional by virtue of Congress’ repeal of the individual mandate, which required Americans to purchase government-approved health insurance or pay a tax penalty.
Source: thenewamerican.com
Geopolitical/Police State
Michael Bloomberg Called Out For Hypocrisy On Gun Control At Town Hall Event (VIDEO)
- Michael Bloomberg got called out big time by a questioner at town hall event
- The man who asked the question wanted to know if Bloomberg’s life is more important than his or his family’s. It’s a great point considering Bloomberg is protected by men with some of the same guns he wants to ban for everyone else.
- The Daily Caller reports
“How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” “Does your life matter more than mine or my family’s or these peoples’?”
“Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, ok, and some of them are real,” Bloomberg responded.”That just happens when you are the mayor of New York City or you are very wealthy, and if you are campaigning for president of the United States you get lots of threats.”
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
Not everyone loves what I have to say on guns. But here’s the truth: I won’t touch the 2nd Amendment, but I will pass gun safety laws. #MikeTownHall
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 3, 2020
You paid VA Democrats to ban commonly semi auto rifles and demand citizens turn in or destroy their mags. You spent hundreds of millions to make felons out of innocent Americans and you used stop and frisk as a gun control tactic. So this isn’t true. https://t.co/texJet7SJ8
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020
War
- U.S. President Donald Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a meeting of the U.N Security Council’s five permanent members
Russia expects the time and location of the summit to be agreed soon, Lavrov said.A senior U.S. administration official last week said Trump was willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control.
False Flags
COVID-19: China reports 125 new cases, lowest number in six weeks
- China reported 125 new virus cases y, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.
-
- The number of cases in China has been generally declining
-
Source: thehindu.com
- The state of New York confirmed a second person has been diagnosed with the coronavirus
Source: breitbart.com
THREAD: President @realDonaldTrump has taken decisive action to protect the American people from the coronavirus.
Here’s how⤵️
— Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020
UPS worker in California planned mass shooting: police https://t.co/HzmxUQRXUr pic.twitter.com/rdUMtffYI3
— The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2020
- A UPS worker in California planned a mass shooting, police said Monday after finding 20,000 rounds of ammunition in his home.
- Thomas Andrews, 32, a Sunnyvale, Calif., resident, was arrested on charges of evading police, driving under the influence and several weapons violations, the Sunnyvale Police Department announced in a press release.
- Police found multiple high-capacity magazines, five tactical-style rifles, one shotgun, three handguns, full body armor and tactical backpacks loaded with ammunition staged at his front door.
Q
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 9dc69f No.544501Reality is labeled as conspiracy.
You are made to feel crazy.
You are told to obey.
You are SHEEP to them.
Pawns to be sacrificed.
REMEMBER, WE ARE WINNING, DO NOT TRUST WHAT YOU READ.
MIND WARFARE.
UP IS DOWN.
LEFT IS RIGHT.
BOOM.
Q
Q!UW.yye1fxo
THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE.
[The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America]
Hussein [8]
Install rogue_ops
Leak C-intel/Mil assets
Cut funding to Mil
Command away from generals
Launch ‘good guy’ takedown (internal remove) – Valerie Jarrett (sniffer)
SAP sell-off
Snowden open source Prism/Keyscore (catastrophic to US Mil v. bad actors (WW) +Clowns/-No Such Agency)
Target/weaken conservative base (IRS/MSM)
Open border (flood illegals: D win) ISIS/MS13 fund/install (fear, targeting/removal, domestic-assets etc.)
Blind-eye NK [nuke build]
Blind-eye Iran [fund and supply]
Stage SC [AS [187]]
U1 fund/supply IRAN/NK [+reduce US capacity]
KILL NASA (prevent space domination/allow bad actors to take down MIL SATs/WW secure comms/install WMDs) – RISK OF EMP SPACE ORIG (HELPLESS)
HRC [8] WWIII [death & weapons real/WAR FAKE & CONTROLLED][population growth control/pocket billions]
Eliminate final rogue_ops within Gov’t/MIL
KILL economy [starve/need/enslave]
Open borders
Revise Constitution
Ban sale of firearms (2nd amen removal)
Install ‘on team’ SC justices> legal win(s) across spectrum of challengers (AS 187)
Removal of electoral college [pop vote ^easier manipulation/illegal votes/Soros machines]
Limit/remove funding of MIL
Closure of US MIL installations WW [Germany 1st]
Destruction of opposing MSM/other news outlets (censoring), CLAS 1-59
[]
.
Q
Mission, finish the 16 yr plan
- D candidates received instructions, drop out and allow the delegates to move to Biden
- This will allow Biden to overtake Sanders
- HRC hints of running for President
- HRC hints of becoming a VP if asked
- Polls Of MO, build narrative, petition,
- BO no endorsement as of yet
- DS playes begin to endorse Biden
Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical, & experienced individuals with whom I have ever worked. If nominated & elected, he is capable of unifying our country & restoring America’s standing around the world. https://t.co/JUtvAfPSLy
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 2, 2020
Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020
— James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020
8. Biden loses it, can’t remember
9. HRC/MO move into position
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 0c924b No.5476414
Anonymous ID: 247223 No.5476411>>5476398
DECLASS COMING!!!!!!!!!!!
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: ca665a No.5483687At what stage in the game do you play the TRUMP card?
Q
To use a particular stratagem or resource that will give one a distinct advantage over others, often by being held and then used at an opportune time.The trump card is the winning card. If you play a trump card during a game of Spades, it means that you take the whole trick — in other words, you’ll pick up every card on the table.
