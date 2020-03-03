[DS] Pushes 16 Yr Plan, When Is The Right Time To Use The Trump Card? – Episode 2112

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe economic plan is right on schedule. Trump is using the crisis to his advantage. The Fed made an emergency rate cut, trump is now pushing the Fed to make more rate cuts. Trump indicated that manufacturers are now rethinking their plans and many are moving out of China and moving back to the US and other countries. Trump is now laying the ground work for a middle class tax cut. The [DS] event is now running out of steam, Trump is ready to bring this to an end, he is letting the country know that there is no reason to be afraid, he just countered the [DS]. Lindsey Graham is now calling people into a Senate hearing. The D’s are now setting up the players, they are going to make a push to finish the 16 yr plan. Trump and the patriots are ready to use the Trump card, timing is everything.

Current News – 03.03.2020

Economy

The Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut , saying it was slashing its benchmark target by half a percentage point to combat the risks by the global outbreak

This was the largest move in interest rates since the Fed cut rates during the financial crisis and the first emergency cut since late 2008. Typically, the rate target only moves its rate target at scheduled meetings. The next meeting is set to begin in two weeks.

Powell denied that pressure from the president had played any role in the decision to cut rates, saying the Fed had only taken into account its analysis of the economic situation in light of its mandate to foster price stability and maximum employment.

“We’re never going to consider any political considerations whatsoever. We will not do that and it’s very important that the public understand that,” Powell said.

Source: breibart.com Optics are important

U.S. stocks reverse course to post gains after surprise Fed rate cut 834 Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 9dc69f No.544701

Mar 3 2018 23:56:48 (EST) Dead cat bounce.

Q What is a Dead Cat Bounce? A dead cat bounce is a temporary recovery of asset prices from a prolonged decline or a bear market that is followed by the continuation of the downtrend. A dead cat bounce is a small, short-lived recovery in the price of a declining security, such as a stock. Frequently, downtrends are interrupted by brief periods of recovery — or small rallies — where prices temporarily rise. The name “dead cat bounce” is based on the notion that even a dead cat will bounce if it falls far enough and fast enough

Australia’s Central Bank cut interest rates and stated it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China’s Coronavirus situation and slowdown. They reduced to 0.5%, a record low. Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so. Our Federal Reserve has us…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

….paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less. Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage. Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

The #Coronavirus Outbreak shows how important it is to bring manufacturing back to America! pic.twitter.com/3BeUxhdenR — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 2, 2020

The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Political/Rights

Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC

MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Monday night announced his retirement from the network after more than 20 years

Source: hollywoodreport.com

Trump campaign sues Washington Post for libel over ‘false, defamatory statements’ about Russia ‘conspiracy’

The Trump campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the Washington Post for “millions of dollars” on Tuesday for publishing “false and defamatory statements” about an alleged conspiracy with Russia.

The complaint obtained by Fox News was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. by attorneys David C. Tobin and Charles J. Harder. It points to a pair of Post articles published in June 2019 that included statements tying the Trump campaign to foreign campaign interference.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process,” Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Jenna Ellis said in a statement, adding the Post reported “a conspiracy” as a fact.

Source: foxnews.com

“Libel laws End of MSM.”

Geopolitical/Police State

Michael Bloomberg Called Out For Hypocrisy On Gun Control At Town Hall Event (VIDEO)

Michael Bloomberg got called out big time by a questioner at town hall event

The man who asked the question wanted to know if Bloomberg’s life is more important than his or his family’s. It’s a great point considering Bloomberg is protected by men with some of the same guns he wants to ban for everyone else.

The Daily Caller reports

“How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” “Does your life matter more than mine or my family’s or these peoples’?” “Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, ok, and some of them are real,” Bloomberg responded.”That just happens when you are the mayor of New York City or you are very wealthy, and if you are campaigning for president of the United States you get lots of threats.”

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Not everyone loves what I have to say on guns. But here’s the truth: I won’t touch the 2nd Amendment, but I will pass gun safety laws. #MikeTownHall — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 3, 2020

You paid VA Democrats to ban commonly semi auto rifles and demand citizens turn in or destroy their mags. You spent hundreds of millions to make felons out of innocent Americans and you used stop and frisk as a gun control tactic. So this isn’t true. https://t.co/texJet7SJ8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

War

U.S. President Donald Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a meeting of the U.N Security Council’s five permanent members Russia expects the time and location of the summit to be agreed soon, Lavrov said.A senior U.S. administration official last week said Trump was willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control. Source: jpost.com

False Flags

COVID-19: China reports 125 new cases, lowest number in six weeks

China reported 125 new virus cases y, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.



The number of cases in China has been generally declining

Source: thehindu.com

The state of New York confirmed a second person has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Source: breitbart.com THREAD: President @realDonaldTrump has taken decisive action to protect the American people from the coronavirus. Here’s how⤵️ — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 UPS worker in California planned mass shooting: police https://t.co/HzmxUQRXUr pic.twitter.com/rdUMtffYI3 — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2020 A UPS worker in California planned a mass shooting, police said Monday after finding 20,000 rounds of ammunition in his home.

Thomas Andrews, 32, a Sunnyvale, Calif., resident, was arrested on charges of evading police, driving under the influence and several weapons violations, the Sunnyvale Police Department announced in a press release.

Police found multiple high-capacity magazines, five tactical-style rifles, one shotgun, three handguns, full body armor and tactical backpacks loaded with ammunition staged at his front door.

Q

833 Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 9dc69f No.544501

Mar 3 2018 23:42:23 (EST) Reality is labeled as conspiracy.

You are made to feel crazy.

You are told to obey.

You are SHEEP to them.

Pawns to be sacrificed.

REMEMBER, WE ARE WINNING, DO NOT TRUST WHAT YOU READ.

MIND WARFARE.

UP IS DOWN.

LEFT IS RIGHT.

BOOM.

Q Q !UW.yye1fxo 21 Jan 2018 – 2:06:20 PM THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE.

[The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America]

Hussein [8]

Install rogue_ops

Leak C-intel/Mil assets

Cut funding to Mil

Command away from generals

Launch ‘good guy’ takedown (internal remove) – Valerie Jarrett (sniffer)

SAP sell-off

Snowden open source Prism/Keyscore (catastrophic to US Mil v. bad actors ( WW ) +Clowns/-No Such Agency)

Target/weaken conservative base ( IRS /MSM)

Open border (flood illegals: D win) ISIS /MS13 fund/install (fear, targeting/removal, domestic-assets etc.)

Blind-eye NK [nuke build]



Blind-eye Iran [fund and supply]



Stage SC [ AS [187]]

U1 fund/supply IRAN/ NK [+reduce US capacity]

KILL NASA (prevent space domination/allow bad actors to take down MIL SATs/ WW secure comms/install WMDs) – RISK OF EMP SPACE ORIG (HELPLESS)



HRC [8] WWIII [death & weapons real/WAR FAKE & CONTROLLED][population growth control/pocket billions]

Eliminate final rogue_ops within Gov’t/ MIL

KILL economy [starve/need/enslave]

Open borders

Revise Constitution

Ban sale of firearms (2nd amen removal)

Install ‘on team’ SC justices> legal win(s) across spectrum of challengers ( AS 187)

Removal of electoral college [pop vote ^easier manipulation/illegal votes/Soros machines]

Limit/remove funding of MIL

Closure of US MIL installations WW [Germany 1st]

Destruction of opposing MSM /other news outlets (censoring), CLAS 1-59

Q Mission, finish the 16 yr plan D candidates received instructions, drop out and allow the delegates to move to Biden This will allow Biden to overtake Sanders HRC hints of running for President HRC hints of becoming a VP if asked Polls Of MO, build narrative, petition, BO no endorsement as of yet DS playes begin to endorse Biden Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical, & experienced individuals with whom I have ever worked. If nominated & elected, he is capable of unifying our country & restoring America’s standing around the world. https://t.co/JUtvAfPSLy — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 2, 2020 Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020 8. Biden loses it, can’t remember

9. HRC/MO move into position

2936 Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: ca665a No.5483687

Mar 3 2019 13:52:38 (EST) At what stage in the game do you play the TRUMP card?

Q To use a particular stratagem or resource that will give one a distinct advantage over others, often by being held and then used at an opportune time. The trump card is the winning card. If you play a trump card during a game of Spades, it means that you take the whole trick — in other words, you’ll pick up every card on the table.

from x22report.com