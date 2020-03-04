[DS] Took The Bait, Sets The Stage, Patriots Ready, Watch The News For Next Event – Episode 2113

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe UK has just made an announcement they are back, they are now working independently with the WTO. The IMF slashed their growth rate again, the global growth rate was declining with a trade war, event or anything else. The MSM pushed recession now they are backing off, another push is coming soon. ADP number holding steady. Mortgage apps soar, and rare earth mining shifts from China. The [DS]/D’s took the bait, many of the candidates are now out of the race and have given Biden the delegates. Trump is flushing those hiding in the shadows out into the light, so when the indictments are unsealed it is very public. The patriots are ready. Trump changes the Obama-era regulations to help with the crisis. Watch the news the next event is about to happen, this will the [DS]/D’s push, this will end up failing, the patriots hold all the cards.

Check Out The X22 Report Spotlight YouTube Channel X22Report Spotlight

Please check Newzsentinel.com for the latest news on the economic collapse. The Sentinel Alerts are updated throughout the day.

Current News – 03.04.2020

Watch The X22 Report On Video

[embedded content] <span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Economy

International trade secretary Liz Truss has declared at the World Trade Organization that “Britain is back ”

” The Secretary of State for International Trade was the first British minister to address the WTO’s General Council since leaving the EU, with Brexit Britain taking a seat as an independent nation in her own right at the council for the first time in early February.

“We will encourage and empower small countries to play a role in shaping the global trading system, to trade their way out of poverty, and seek a fairer deal,” she said, continuing: “The more we allow people to shape their own lives, remove barriers to enterprise within and between nations, and allow human ingenuity to flourish, the more rewards we will all reap.”

Mr Johnson said last month that if the EU is not willing to negotiate a fair deal, the UK will leave at the end of the transition period in December 2020 and trade with the bloc on WTO terms. Source: breibart.com

The IMF has torn up its growth forecasts

Canada follows Fed with big rate cut

IMF: Global growth will fall below last year’s levels Source: theguardian.com

Same guy who last week put the odds of recession at 40%. pic.twitter.com/aAFrIOXDpN — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 4, 2020

ADP Employment Data Signals No Covid-19 Effects… Yet Following January’s unexpected explosion higher in employment, ADP job growth was expected to slow in February.

The five-year high +291k print in January (dominated by Service economy job gains) was dramatically downwardly revised to just +209k (), which helped create a modest beat in February: +183k vs +170k exp. “The labor market remains firm, as private-sector payrolls continued to expand in February,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Job creation remained heavily concentrated in large companies, which continue to be the strongest performer.” Source: zerohedge.com Mortgage Applications Soar as Rates Head Lower Rates will head even lower given the Fed’s emergency interest rate cut.

Weekly refinance applications soared 26% last week compared with the week prior, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Total mortgage applications were up 15.1%. These figures are expected to rise after the Fed cut interest rates by 0.50 % and 10-Year U.S. Treasury yields fell below 1% for the first time yesterday. Source: investopedia.com China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Is Diminishing Some while ago, rare earth metals important in the production of microchips, electronics and electric motors were almost exclusively sourced in China. However, as Statista’s Katharina Buchholz notes, in recent years, several nations have picked up production again while new players entered the market, diversifying it at least to some degree. You will find more infographics at Statista many countries are wary of depending on China, especially when it comes to technology products, countries with rare earth deposits are likely to exploit them further. . The United States re-entered the market in July 22, 2019, President Trump made official determinations under Section 303(a)(5) of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, 50 U.S.C. 4533, regarding the shortfall of capabilities within the defense industrial base to produce multiple categories of REE. These Presidential Determinations state that “the domestic production capability for” the following are “essential to the national defense:” Rare Earth Metals and Alloys

Heavy Rare Earth Elements (separation and processing)

Light Rare Earth Elements (separation and processing)

Samarium Cobalt Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

Neodymium Iron Boron Rare Earth Sintered Material and Permanent Magnets Source: zerohedge.com NATIONAL SECURITY & DEFENSE Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended (the “Act”) (50 U.S.C. 4533), I hereby determine, pursuant to section 303(a)(5) of the Act, that the domestic production capability for separation and processing of Heavy Rare Earth Elements is essential to the national defense.

Without Presidential action under section 303 of the Act, United States industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the production capability for separation and processing of Heavy Rare Earth Elements adequately and in a timely manner. Further, purchases, purchase commitments, or other action pursuant to section 303 of the Act are the most cost-effective, expedient, and practical alternative method for meeting the need for this critical capability.

You are authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

Political/Rights

Mike Bloomberg Is Suspending His Campaign, Endorses Biden

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Warren reassessing campaign after disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“Elizabeth is talking to her team to assess the path forward,” the campaign aide said.

Source: thehill.com

Iowa

Obama: 25,000

Trump: 31,464 Massachusetts

Obama: 127,909

Trump: 229,717 New Hampshire

Obama: 49,080

Trump: 129,696 Oklahoma

Obama: 64,330

Trump: 273,562 Tennessee

Obama: 80,705

Trump: 384,034 Texas

Obama: 518,138

Trump: 1,907,342 — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 4, 2020

Trump’s former attorney general Jeff Sessions finished well short of a majority in his Alabama Senate primary. He now faces a runoff against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville https://t.co/TVTtb0FU8w — POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2020

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

THREADETTE–My 3 cents: I was 100% in agreement with Trump being upset w/ Sessions recusing until two days ago. Like Trump I thought Sessions was being scrupulous and recusal was not required and in fact improper. But 2 days ago, FBI dropped more Mueller interviews. 1/ https://t.co/mSRzLKYIvl — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 4, 2020

2/2 And those interview summaries make clear the Special Counsel team was ACTUALLY INVESTIGATING the Attorney General! Trump should be not just mad, but outraged…just not at Sessions but at the Deep State. Sessions had to recuse IMNSHO. END https://t.co/nQXSSje1Wl — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 4, 2020

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 8 Jul 2019 – 9:07:51 PM

Anonymous 8 Jul 2019 – 9:06:33 PM Trust Sessions.png >>6958589

Sometimes you need to ‘take one for the team publicly’ before you are vindicated as a hero.

Q

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 9 Jul 2019 – 12:37:54 PM

You didn’t think the Epstein investigation began a few months ago did you?

It was all under the direction and oversight of AG Jeff Sessions.

Expect a lot more to become public (unsealing).

Q

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 7 Nov 2018 – 4:02:17 PM

Thank you for your service to our Country, Mr. Jeff Sessions!

Your sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Q+

Sen. Rand Paul: President WiIl Not Sign Clean Renewal of FISA without Reform – Despite Wishes of Mitch McConnell (VIDEO)

Rand Paul said it was a spirited debate in the White House.

Several Republicans want to renew the FISA Court without reform including Mitch McConnell.

Rand Paul has been speaking out to reform FISA for months now.

Rand Paul: “He will not sign a clean renewal without reform… He was perfectly clear. He did not want this (spying) to happen to anyone ever again.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

BREAKING: In place of actual evidence, Comey’s Crossfire Hurricane team inserted blank pieces of paper into an FBI file used to document support for FISA applications filed against Trump adviser Carter Page. The pieces of paper were used as “placeholders” for actual documents. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 4, 2020

Supreme Court Rules Illegal Aliens Can be Prosecuted for Identity Theft on Employment Eligibility…

In an important ruling today the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that illegal aliens can be prosecuted by the states for stealing the identity of U.S. persons on employment eligibility paperwork. [Direct pdf link]

Source: theconservativetreehouse.com Defense Department Linguist Charged with Espionage Defense Dept. Employee Was Helping Terrorists as U.S. Embassy In Iraq Was Stormed Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, was charged today in the District of Columbia with transmitting highly sensitive classified national defense information to a foreign national with apparent connections to Hizballah, a foreign terrorist organization that has been so designated by the Secretary of State. According to the affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, the information Thompson gathered and transmitted included classified national defense information regarding active human assets, including their true names. By compromising the identities of these human assets, Thompson placed the lives of the human assets and U.S. military personnel in grave danger. “While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.” Source: justice.gov

False Flags

Why The Death Rate From Coronavirus Is Plunging In China , the death rate in China has been much lower: about 0.7 percent. That’s fewer than 1 fatality per 100 cases.

Source: npr.org Trump Administration Reverses Obama-Era Regulation Responsible For Coronavirus Testing Roadblock The Trump administration has rolled back a Food And Drug Administration rule instituted by President Barack Obama that has stalled coronavirus testing at the state level. The rule in question previously required state-run laboratories to only run medical tests pre-approved by the F.D.A.

“This action today reflects our public health commitment to addressing critical public health needs and rapidly responding and adapting to this dynamic and evolving situation.”

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that the rule in question had in fact been reversed,



Trump said

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place at a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Trump stated. “That was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made. But we’ve undone that decision.” Source: dailycaller.com Iran’s ‘Death to America’ Ayatollahs in an Epidemic Bind Get ready for the next big announcement

WHO says coronavirus fatality rates are higher than previously thought — they also vary wildly depending on age, gender and country

DEVELOPING: New IG report “…we found at least six attacks committed in the United States by individuals who the FBI had previously assessed or investigated…” including 2009 Fort Hood, 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, 2016 Pulse Nightclub READ: https://t.co/0zNzEHTZSm @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/msBeTbZxEp — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 4, 2020 this is just soft-disclosure that our own trusted agencies were being weaponized by the Deep State to massacre us for political advantage. 2573 Dec 10, 2018 2:47:08 PM EST “The times are too grave, the challenge too urgent, and the stakes too high — to permit the customary passions of political debate. We are not here to curse the DARKNESS , but to light the candle that can guide us through that DARKNESS to a safe and sane future.”

from x22report.com