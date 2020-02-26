Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude rocks eastern Turkey

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude has rocked eastern Turkey on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The earthquake’s epicenter lay in 40 km to the east of the city of Malatya (population around 442,000 people) at the depth of 10 km.

No injuries or damages were reported.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1123809